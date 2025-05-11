Kicks

Oh, Yeah! Nike Drops Ja Morant's Kool-Aid Sneakers This Week

The Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid "Mixed Berry" hits shelves on Friday, May 16.

Pat Benson

Nike and Kool-Aid have teamed up on a collaboration for Ja Morant's signature sneakers.
Nike and Kool-Aid have teamed up on a collaboration for Ja Morant's signature sneakers. / Nike
The Memphis Grizzlies season is over, and Ja Morant has already debuted his third signature Nike basketball shoe. While fans are already looking forward to next season and this summer's launch of the Nike Ja 2, exciting developments are still happening this week.

Nike has teamed up with the beloved American drink mix brand Kool-Aid on a delicious collaboration for Morant's sophomore sneaker.

Morant debuted the Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid on the court earlier this season, and now it is finally hitting shelves (and breaking through brick walls).

Ja Morant's blue and red Nike sneakers.
The Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid "Mixed Berry" colorway. / Nike

The Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid is dropping in the "Mixed Berry" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 16.

Online shoppers can buy the highly anticipated sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Will these eye-catching basketball shoes sell out? It is quite possible. The Nike Ja 2 is not as popular as its predecessor or successor, but this Kool-Aid collaboration is one of the best releases yet for the model.

Ja Morant's black and orange Nike sneakers.
Details on the Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid "Mixed Berry" colorway. / Nike

The "Mixed Berry" colorway offers a refreshing take on the Nike Ja 2 with a mixed-and-matched combination of Morant's favorite flavors for a thirst-quenching twist.

The glow-in-the-dark outsole and springy forefoot Air Zoom cushioning help give hoopers wall-bursting juice all game long.

Other notable details from the collaboration include Kool-Aid man on the tongues and the words "Ohhh" and "Yeah!" on the insides of the tongues.

The green outsole on Ja Morant's Nike shoe.
The glow-in-the-dark outsole on the Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid "Mixed Berry." / Nike

The Nike Ja 2's tech specs include the Air Zoom unit, molded midfoot panel, and a lightweight mesh upper. Lastly, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease.

While the entire sneaker community is eager to see more of Morant's third signature sneaker, this Kool-Aid collaboration is helping excite fans about the Nike Ja 2 again.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

