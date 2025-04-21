Great Shoe, Awful Debut: Ja Morant Wears Nike Ja 3 in Grizzlies Loss
Sneakerheads have often maligned the direction of Nike Basketball's footwear. With the exception of Sabrina Ionoescu's signature line, the brand has relied heavily on retro models, which isn't a sustainable practice.
After years of fans clamoring for something new and fresh, Nike delivered with Ja Morant's third signature sneaker. The upcoming sneaker has reignited the imagination of hoopers and fans with its fierce aesthetic.
Morant unveiled the Nike Ja 3 on Saturday night, and the unreleased hoop shoe received positive feedback for its fresh design and bold aesthetic. The unnamed colorway sports shades of pink and purple with metallic silver Swoosh logos.
The following day, Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 in Game One of Western Conference Playoff Series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The only problem with the shoe's debut was it took place in a historic loss. The Thunder beat the Grizzlies 131-80, the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA Playoffs history. Morant debuting the Nike Ja 3 in a 51-point loss was a marketing nightmare.
While the lopsided loss will be remembered in the short term, the official rollout later this Summer will erase the bad memories and help create a new narrative around the awesome silhouette.
While details about the tech specs are still limited, the model features full-length ZoomX foam cushioning. Additionally, it introduces an all-new bulldog micro-traction pattern on the outsole.
The silhouette prominently features a bold "scratch" design, nodding to Morant's first two signature sneakers. Additionally, the downward Swoosh logo next to the lateral frame forms the word "Ja."
The Nike Ja 3 is expected to launch in July 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. The first two styles to drop will be the "NY vs. NY" and "Max Volume" colorways.
The official launch of the Nike Ja 3 in July cannot get here soon enough. Luckily, online shoppers can find Morant's second signature sneaker at a discount in most styles on the Nike website.
Even better, Morant has more opportunities in the first-round series to make a strong impression on the court with the Nike Ja 3.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
LeBron James quietly debuted the NBA's new official Nike socks.
Austin Reaves drops "Hillbilly Kobe" sneakers for the NBA Playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton's played-edition PUMA sneakers are dropping in Indiana Pacers colors.
Trae Young debuted the Air Jordan 39 "Lemon Pepper" in his possible last game with the Hawks.
Nike has officially launched Kevin Durant's 18th signature sneaker — the Nike KD18.