The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Metal Grey" Drops on Mother's Day
The Minnesota Timberwolves are one game into a highly competitive NBA Playoff series with the Golden State Warriors, and their star shooting guard continues to shine on and off the court.
Anthony Edwards has further solidified himself this season as a force in the basketball world and footwear industry. Edwards' first signature sneaker has been a hit among fans and athletes.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 (AE 1) has dropped in countless colorways, and they all have been well-received by sneakerheads. Now, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low is scheduled to drop in a shiny new colorway on Mother's Day.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Metal Gray" will drop on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and select retailers.
The "Metal Gray" features a Metallic Grey upper, which is lightly contrasted by Dove Grey on the top of the shoe. Meanwhile, adidas and Edwards logos appear in Cloud White.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low maintains the futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted for Edwards' game.
The performance model features a Generative Support Wing on the upper, Light Boost underfoot, and a Herringbone Outsole for ultimate grip on the hardwood.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has been the hottest hoop shoe for two years running. It has been so popular that the second model's launch date was delayed.
While we all know the second model of Edwards' signature line is on the way, adidas continues to create exciting new colorways for the first installment.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 is nearing the end of its production cycle, but the fan-favorite silhouette is still putting out incredible new colorways. Best of all, it comes as the Timberwolves make another deep playoff run.
