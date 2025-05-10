The Nike Book 1 "1995 All-Star" is a Best Seller in Online Sneaker Sales
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has been a massive success. After a slow start, the Nike Book 1 started hitting shelves in several fan-favorite colorways.
Perhaps no version of the Nike Book 1 has been more popular with a wide range of fans than the "1995 All-Star" colorway.
In fact, it just hit a major milestone at one of the world's most recognizable sneaker stores. Below is a detailed look at the popular kicks and breakdown of their accomplishment.
As of this morning, the Nike Book 1 "1995 All-Star" colorway has earned the "Best Seller" designation at Foot Locker. Best of all, the shoes are still available in most sizes for $150 on the Foot Locker website.
The "1995 All-Star" colorway perfectly pays homage to the 1995 NBA All-Star Weekend held in Phoenix, Arizona.
The silhouette sports an unmistakable shade of Duty Green Cactus stacked on an orange sunburst, popping off of a vibrant purple upper.
There are important details like five-studded stars on the heels and Booker's jersey number on the lateral forefoot.
The entire concept is a tribute to Phoenix and one of the best NBA All-Star Game uniforms ever created.
In addition to looking great, the tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other version of the Nike Book 1.
The performance basketball shoe boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and a strong plastic plate in the midfoot, providing stability.
The Nike Book 1 is nearing the end of its production cycle, and it is truly going out with a bang (Mike Breen voice).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Devin Booker Sneakers News
Nike and Devin Booker are paying tribute to Flagstaff, Arizona.
Red Rocks: The Nike Book 1 honors Sedona, Arizona.
The Nike Book 1 appears in a Kentucky Wildcats colorway.
The Nike Book 1 gets two Oregon Ducks colorways.
Devin Booker celebrates Steve Nash's birthday with the Nike Book 1.