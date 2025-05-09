First Look: Vanessa Bryant Unveils Nike Kobe 9 EXT High "Vino"
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line is in good hands. Vanessa Bryant has worked with Nike to successfully relaunch the line and grow hype to unprecedented levels.
Vanessa and Nike have managed to make most basketball shoes and apparel easily accessible for hoopers and fans while limiting more special styles to maintain the brand's prestige and popularity.
On Thursday night, Vanessa shared three pictures on her official Instagram account of the unreleased Nike Kobe 9 EXT High Protro "Vino" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the never-before-seen sneakers.
According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the Nike Kobe 9 EXT High Protro "Vino" is a player-exclusive colorway. Unfortunately for sneakerheads, that means these shoes will never be released to the public.
While that is disappointing news, it is not uncommon. Vanessa has shared pictures of player-exclusive styles that have gone unreleased before. There is no doubt she has been in the lab with Nike's design team on countless projects.
But she has also done a commendable job of keeping fans informed on upcoming drops. In early April, Vanessa shared pictures of six unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers as part of this Spring's release calendar.
However, that cannot stop the sneaker community from admiring the works of art. The "Vino" colorway is a nod to Kobe's Italian heritage, appreciation for wine, and how his game aged gracefully. The silhouette sports a Maroon upper contrasted by Metallic Gold details.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 9 EXT High is a more premium version of the iconic hoop shoe. It features premium suede (instead of breathable Flyknit) and leather paneling, creating a more elevated design suitable for the finest of occasions.
The Nike Kobe 9 EXT High still features the same performance technology as its less-premium counterparts. Lightweight React foam in the insole and carbon fiber paneling reinforce the responsive foam midsole.
The Nike Kobe 9 EXT High was only released in three colorways for $250 back during its original run in 2014.
Hopefully, the premium hoop shoe enjoys more official releases in the near future. After all, the model continues to age like fine wine.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Caitlin Clark Returns to Iowa in the Nike Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee" colorway.
Jalen Brunson unveiled the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "WTR" colorway.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" drops Saturday.
Donovan Mitchell's seventh adidas sneaker drops early in Cleveland for the NBA Playoffs.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honors his mom with a new all-black colorway of his Converse sneakers.