James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol 9 "Yellow Patent" in Clippers Win
On Thursday night, the LA Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets 111-105 to push their first-round Western Conference Playoff series to a Game 7.
James Harden led the Clippers to victory with 28 points and eight assists. Harden's clutch performance came in an unreleased colorway of his ninth signature adidas basketball shoe.
During last night's win-or-go-home game, Harden debuted the adidas Harden Vol 9 in the "Yellow Patent" colorway.
Earlier this year, the highly anticipated adidas Harden Vol 9 enjoyed a global launch. Over the past four months, Harden's latest hoop shoe has dropped in several exciting colorways.
However, the "Yellow Patent" is one of the few Harden styles that have not yet hit shelves. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the adidas Harden Vol. 9 Yellow Patent will be released in Fall 2025 for $160 in adult sizes.
The "Yellow Patent" colorway sports a dark shade of mustard yellow, contrasted by black detailing. While this is not the most eye-catching iteration of the adidas Harden Vol 9, it still features a bright finishing coat for extra flair.
While hoopers and fans eagerly await the release of the "Patent Yellow" colorway, they can choose from four other styles of the adidas Harden Vol 9 for $160 on the adidas website, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and DICK's Sporting Goods.
The adidas Harden Volume 9 combines BOOST and Lightstrike in the midsole, providing lightweight energy returns that propel athletes toward the hoop, while the multi-directional traction provides the foundation of the model.
The Clippers have at least one more game, which gives fans another chance to see more fire sneakers from adidas and Harden. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
