On Running Shoes 30% Off at Huckberry Ahead of Black Friday
For over a decade, On has risen from a small collection of technical runners favored by Ironmen, to a full lineup of Swiss-engineered sneakers and athletic gear backed by Roger Federer. And Huckberry followed them the whole way—even spending quality time at their HQ at the base of the Swiss Alps.
Huckberry recently unveiled its collection of On sneakers and clothing, going beyond the innovative running shoe that launched the brand onto the world stage.
Best of all, all On footwear is currently 30% off online in select styles. Below are five of our favorite sneakers for the fall and winter.
1. Cloudhorizon Hiking Sneaker
Model: The On Cloudhorizon Hiking Sneaker.
Why We Love It: On's most-cushioned hiking shoe—stylish enough for the city, tough enough for the mountains.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $119 (originally $170) at Huckberry.
2. Cloudhorizon Waterproof Hiking Sneaker
Model: The Cloudhorizon Waterproof Hiking Sneaker.
Why We Love It: On's most cushioned waterproof hiking shoe.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $133 (originally $190) at Huckberry.
3. Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof Running Sneaker
Model: The Cloudsurfer Trail Waterproof Running Sneaker.
Why We Love It: Cushioned, no-slip trail runner perfect for moderate terrains.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $119 (originally $170) at Huckberry.
4. Cloud X 3 AD Training Sneaker
Model: The On Cloud X 3 AD Training Sneaker.
Why We Love It: Mixed-sport sneakers designed to take you from the gym to clocking a 5K.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $105 (originally $150) at Huckberry.
5. Cloudhorizon Hiking Shoe
Model: The On Cloudhorizon Hiking Shoe.
Why We Love It: On’s most cushioned hiking shoe - bar none.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $119 (originally $170) at Huckberry.
