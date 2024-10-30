On Hosts Pop Up for 2024 New York City Marathon
It has been a year full of personal bests for the Swiss sportswear company On. The runner-approved brand is speeding in every direction and rapidly expanding its fanbase;
After successfully launching a groundbreaking new technology called LightSpray during the Paris Olympics, On announces its next ultra-limited drop. The Cloudboom Strike LS shoe will be available again to members from October 30, 2024. The model will be available at select On stores in New York, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul.
For the first time in its history, On established a fully automated production unit at the On Labs in Zurich, which has been developed in-house. LightSpray is poised to redefine performance shoe uppers, much like On's CloudTec technology revolutionized midsole, while introducing a groundbreaking approach that brings a refreshing design aesthetic.
In celebration of the New York City Marathon, a second LightSpray machine is now fully operational at On Labs NYC, located at 350 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013.
LightSpray uppers are made with a single-step process that reduces carbon emissions and waste. This innovative process involves spraying, rather than building, uppers in a single step, significantly reducing waste and producing an upper with 75% fewer carbon emissions than On's other racing shoe uppers.
The first shoe to feature this technology is the Cloudboom Strike LS, an ultra-lightweight, high-performance running shoe with a seamless, lace-free upper.
LightSpray not only optimizes athletic performance but also has the potential to contribute to a more sustainable and circular future for the footwear industry, with the potential to revolutionize other wearable sportswear products.
At the New York City Marathon, which will take place on November 3, On athlete Hellen Obiri will attempt to defend her championship title while wearing the Cloudboom Strike LS. The Kenyan athlete recently won the Boston Marathon and competed in the Paris Olympics, both times in her prized Cloudboom Strike LS shoes.
The Cloudboom Strike LS is available in ultra-limited quantities for On members starting October 30 at On Labs NYC, On's Champs-Elysées store in Paris, and the On Shanghai West Bund Dream Center. The shoe will also be available starting October 31 to select On Tokyo Cat Street members and from November 15-17 at the On Seoul pop-up.
Dedicated runners and visitors to On Labs NYC (350 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013) can experience the LightSpray manufacturing process live and try on the Cloudboom Strike LS until November 4.
To learn more about all product drops for the LightSpray technology, individuals can sign up at on.com/lightspray. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.