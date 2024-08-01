Best Golf Shoes for 2024
When it comes to golf shoes, there are numerous brands, styles and lines available. How do you know what shoe is best for you?
And let’s face it; nothing can ruin your round of golf quicker than a pair of shoes that are uncomfortable or hurt your feet. We’ve all been there.
Investing in golf shoes that fit your feet and perform to your expectations is critical. Failure to do so can cause discomfort and keep you from playing your best golf.
With so many choices, though, finding the exact right pair of shoes for your game can seem daunting. But there’s good news. I’ve spent the last few months trying out the year’s hottest golf shoes and compiled a list of the best below.
What to Consider When Buying a Pair of Golf Shoes
When shopping for golf shoes, it's essential to first consider your budget. Although not the most expensive golf equipment, high-quality shoes can still come with a significant price tag. Determine how much you're willing to spend, then focus on finding a pair that fits that budget.
Next, prioritize comfort. A round of golf involves walking for about 4.5 hours and covering more than five miles. A comfortable pair of shoes can make a huge difference in your golf experience. Look for shoes that provide adequate support and cushioning to keep your feet happy throughout the game.
Durability is also a crucial factor to consider. While some shoes may be more well-built than others, it's essential to research and read reviews to ensure your investment lasts. Trying on shoes before buying is a good idea, but it's also necessary to investigate the materials and construction to determine if they'll stand the test of time.
Another consideration is whether to go with soft spikes or a spikeless sole. Soft spikes can be replaceable when worn out, whereas spikeless shoes need to be replaced entirely. However, many golfers find spikeless shoes to be more comfortable. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.
Finally, performance is a vital aspect to consider when buying golf shoes. Ensure the shoes meet all your criteria, including comfort, durability, and budget. Traction is a top priority for many golfers, particularly in wet conditions. Look for shoes that provide excellent grip and stability, breathability, and a secure fit throughout the round.
Now that we've covered the key considerations for buying golf shoes let's examine SI Golf's best golf shoes for 2024.
Best Tour Level Shoes: Adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoes
This completely redesigned shoe builds on the nearly 20-year legacy of the Tour360 franchise, incorporating new technologies and upgrades to inspire confidence.
The Tour360 24 focuses on fit, durability, and performance. The updated INSITE 2.0 sockliner features reshaped arch and heel areas for improved stability, while the internal 360WRAP fit sleeve and new Torsion Bridge midsole provide 360-degree support throughout your swing. Adidas' performance last ensures a consistent fit every time you lace up.
Imagine the perfect blend of stability and comfort as you address the ball. You'll experience that with the Tour360 24's Jet BOOST heel cushioning, which fuses firmer energy capsules for the ideal balance. Lightstrike cushioning in the forefoot completes the picture, giving you the support you need from backswing to follow through.
Get the best price on the Tour360 through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Tour-level grip and stability come from the replaceable 7-spike TPU outsole and secondary traction lugs. The Torsion Bridge's rigid top plate and flexible bottom plate improve stability in the mid and forefoot, especially during the load and unloading of your swing. It sits lower to the ground, helping you easily handle uneven lies.
Durability is critical, and the Tour360 24 delivers a premium waterproof leather upper that protects in wet conditions. The three-piece microfiber heel construction features a soft, anti-abrasive centerpiece running to the half collar, reducing wear and enhancing comfort round after round.
Whether you prefer laced or BOA models, the Tour360 24 has you covered. The BOA version's micro-adjustable Li2 dial wraps around your midfoot for a customized, locked-in fit. Multiple colorways are available for both men and women, allowing you to showcase your style on the course.
Add it all up, and the Adidas Tour360 24 takes the brand's most iconic golf shoe to new heights.
Most Iconic Golf Shoes: Duca Del Cosma Churchill Golf Shoes
Duca Del Cosma's shoes are handcrafted from the finest Italian leather and feature unique, eye-catching designs that will turn heads on the course. But these shoes aren't just about looks—they're also packed with high-tech features.
The Churchill features a spikeless outsole with unique nubs, providing incredible traction and stability during a swing. It also has a memory foam insole that molds to your foot for a custom fit, plus cork heel support that's eco-friendly.
But here's the best part: the Churchill looks just as good off the course as it does on it. The clean, sophisticated design and rich Cognac leather make these shoes perfect for wearing to business meetings or even a night out on the town. And with two sets of waxed laces included, you can customize your look to suit any occasion.
Get the best price on the Duca Del Cosma Churchill shoes through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Of course, crafting shoes this good takes time and attention to detail. Duca Del Cosma's artisans carefully select only the best materials and construction methods, from supple linings to durable rubber outsoles. It's no wonder the brand has racked up numerous awards for its innovative designs.
So, treat yourself to Duca Del Cosma shoes and experience the "Italian Golf Evolution." Your feet (and your golf game) will thank you.
Best Spikeless Golf Shoes: Ecco BIOM C4 BOA Golf Shoes
These premium spikeless golf shoes build on the success of previous Ecco BIOM models but also elevate them to whole new level. The GORE-TEX SURROUND construction keeps your feet 100% dry, even in the wettest conditions, while allowing them to breathe from every angle. No more distractions from sweaty, uncomfortable feet.
But the BIOM C4 BOA isn't just about keeping you dry. The ECCO Performance Leather upper, sourced from Ecco's tanneries, is as soft as it is durable. When combined with the super-stretchy mesh sock, it creates a fit so comfortable you'll forget you're wearing golf shoes at all.
Underneath your feet, the ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology in the midsole provides the right cushioning, rebound and flexibility to keep you going strong all day long. When it's time to swing, the ECCO MTN GRIP outsole has your back with three distinct sections for stability, durability, and rotational support.
Get the best price on the ECCO BIOM C4 BOA here at PGA TOUR Superstore
But here's the real game-changer: the BIOM NATURAL MOTION technology. Bringing your foot closer to the ground encourages a more natural walking motion while enhancing feel, stability and control. It's like having a secret weapon in your golf bag.
And let's remember the BOA Fit System. With just a few clicks of the micro-adjustable dial on the tongue, you can achieve a personalized, precision fit that optimizes performance. No more fiddling with laces or settling for a less-than-perfect fit.
Of course, all of this innovation and quality comes at a price. But if you're serious about your golf game and want a shoe that will perform, the Ecco BIOM C4 BOA is worth every penny.
Best Overall Golf Shoes: FootJoy PRO/SLX Carbon Golf Shoes
Your feet deserve the best when playing golf and the FootJoy PRO/SLX Carbon golf shoes deliver. Imagine stepping onto the course with a spring in your step, ready to conquer the green. That's precisely how you'll feel when you slip on these high-performance shoes.
The PWR TRAX System is the brains behind the operation, with a carbon fiber 3D X-Wing that harnesses the power of your swing and channels it into unbeatable stability and traction. Straight out of a racecar, the Race Trak Outsole provides a grip that won't quit, no matter what the course throws your way.
But it's not just about performance; comfort is king with the PRO/SLX Carbon. The StratoFoam midsole is like walking on a cloud, absorbing and returning energy with every step. The 3D Molded Collar hugs your ankle like a glove, keeping your foot snug and secure. And the Ortholite Impressions FitBed? It molds to your foot over time, creating a custom fit that's all your own.
Get the best price on the FootJoy PRO/SLX shoes through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
When you're swinging, you need control and stability, and the PRO/SLX Carbon delivers in spades. The carbon fiber 3D X-Wing and FTF+ foam keep you steady and focused, while the exposed heel stabilizer boosts extra support.
ChromoSkin leather by Pittards of England wraps your foot in luxury with a waterproof guarantee that keeps you dry, no matter what the weather has in store. And let's talk about style: these shoes look as good as they feel, with a modern, athletic design that turns heads on and off the course.
Ultimately, the Footjoy PRO/SLX Carbon golf shoes are a game-changer. They combine cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort, and sleek style to create a shoe in a league of its own.
Best Women’s Golf Shoes: G/FORE Women's MG4+ Golf Shoes
You instantly feel the difference with the G/FORE Women's MG4+ Golf Shoes. The premium waterproof synthetic upper hugs your foot like a second skin, while the perforated details allow feet to breathe. You can't help but admire the sleek, modern design, with the G/FORE logo splashed on the heel.
As you take your first steps, you notice the responsive auxetic lattice midsole flexing with every move. The 3D molded external heel cup locks the rear foot in place, giving you the confidence to swing with power and precision.
But it's not just about performance. These shoes prioritize comfort, too. The removable insole features a triple-density foam cushion footbed with built-in massaging nubs. At first, the sensation is unusual, but within minutes, you relish the soothing massage with every step.
The fully padded mesh interior lining keeps feet cool and dry, even on hot days. And thanks to the wider toe box, your toes have plenty of room to spread out and relax. You'll marvel at how a golf shoe can feel this comfortable right out of the box.
Buy these G/FORE shoes now through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The non-slip rubber outsole grips the turf with authority as you step onto the course. The hybrid knurled and sawtooth traction pattern ensures reliable footing, whether navigating a dew-covered fairway or a tricky bunker shot. You don't miss your cleats for a second.
The G/FORE Women's MG4+ Golf Shoes are a testament to the brand's commitment to blending style and substance. They're an investment that pays dividends in comfort, performance and durability.
Best Casual Golf Shoes - Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoes
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G golf shoes are like stepping into history. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1, first introduced in 1985, has been reimagined for the golf course, and the result is a shoe that's as stylish as it is functional.
The genuine leather upper feels soft and supple against your skin, molding to your feet like a second skin. Thanks to the leather's flexibility, you can move freely through your golf swing. And with Nike's one-year waterproof warranty, you can trust that your feet will stay dry, even if caught in a sudden downpour.
Get a great deal on teh Air Jordan 1 through our partner at PGA TOUR Superstore
As you walk to the first tee, you can't help but appreciate the comfort of these shoes. It's like wearing your favorite slippers but with the added benefit of reliable traction. The integrated traction pattern on the outsole grips the turf, providing stability and confidence with every swing.
The Air unit in the heel provides modest cushioning, though if you plan on walking the full 18, consider a shoe with more extensive padding. These shoes strike the perfect balance between style and performance for most rounds. With their fashion-forward design and reliable performance, they are a must for any style-conscious golfer.
Best Spikeless Golf Shoes for Most People: Payntr X 002 LE Golf Shoes
The Payntr X 002 LE golf shoes blend style and performance in an exciting package. These sleek kicks feature a full-grain leather upper that molds to your feet while keeping them dry. The TPU outsole grips the turf from every angle so you stay planted through your swing.
Inside, dual-density foam pad your steps and returns energy with each stride. A graphite plate in the midsole harnesses ground forces to power your drives. The tongue locks your foot in place for rock-solid stability.
Get the best price on the Payntr X 002 LE golf shoes at PGA TOUR Superstore
Payntr coated these shoes with a water-repelling treatment, so morning dew and surprise showers won't dampen your round. The molded insole maintains its shape and comfort, even after countless holes.
While newer to the golf scene, Payntr brings profound athletic shoe expertise. Their cricket roots shine through in the X 002 LE's emphasis on traction and energy return. This isn't just another pretty golf shoe—it's built to help you play your best.
From tee to green, these shoes deliver. The leather breaks in beautifully while maintaining its sharp appearance. You'll walk 18 holes comfortably and still look fresh for the 19th.
Best Value Golf Shoes - Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoes
These innovative golf shoes blend cutting-edge technology with sleek style, aiming to give you an edge on the course.
At the heart of the Phantomcat Nitro is Puma's proprietary NITRO foam. This nitrogen-infused cushioning sits in the heel, providing a responsive and comfortable feel with each step. The foam's lightweight nature helps keep you fresh, even after 18 holes.
The real game-changer, though, is the FLEXSPIKE outsole. Puma threw out the traditional golf spike playbook and created something entirely new. The outsole features uniquely shaped integrated cleats that increase surface contact with the ground. This design aims to improve grip and weight distribution, giving you a stable base for your swing.
Get 33% off the Puma Phantomcat Nitro through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Puma didn't skimp on style, either. The Phantomcat Nitro sports a clean, modern look with subtle pops of color. The full-grain leather upper gives the shoe a premium feel while providing waterproof protection. Little details, like "enjoy golf" etched on the outsole, show Puma's attention to the finer points.
Puma's bold move with the Phantomcat Nitro is paying off. By reimagining the golf spike and incorporating their latest cushioning technology, they've created a shoe that stands out in a crowded market.
For golfers seeking a blend of stability, comfort, and style, the Phantomcat Nitro is worth a serious look.
Best Premium Golf Shoes: Royal Albartross Pontiac v2 Golf Shoes
Slip your feet into the buttery-soft Italian leather of the Royal Albartross Pontiac v2 Golf Shoes and instantly feel the luxury. These aren't your average golf shoes—they're a testament to the finest craftsmanship and materials, meticulously designed and handmade by skilled artisans in Italy and Portugal.
The supple white leather uppers, tumbled and textured to perfection, catch your eye first. Royal Albartross sources its leathers from only the most reputable tanneries worldwide. But these shoes aren't just about looks—they're packed with technical features that'll keep you comfortable and stable on the course.
Take the spikeless outsole, for example. You get all the grip and stability you need without the clunky metal spikes. And the best part? You can wear these shoes anywhere, not just on the golf course. Inside, a bio-mechanically designed foam insole cradles your foot in cushioned support while breathable linings keep you cool and dry.
Get the best price on the Royal Albartross Pontiac v2 shoes at PGA TOUR Superstore
The Pontiac v2 Golf Shoes perfectly balance classic style and modern design. Subtle branding and sleek lines give these shoes a timeless yet contemporary look that'll turn heads on and off the course.
So, if you're a discerning golfer who appreciates the finer things in life, look no further. With their uncompromising quality and timeless style, these shoes are in a class of their own.
Most Technologically Advanced Golf Shoes - Sqairz ProS2 Golf Shoes
The ProS2's patented square-toe box aligns perfectly with your foot's natural mechanics, providing an expansive area for your toes to spread out. This unique design, meticulously crafted for optimal performance and biomechanics, improves balance, stability, and power transfer throughout your swing.
The ProS2's ComfortFlex grain microfiber upper keeps your feet dry and comfortable, no matter the weather. The lightweight, breathable, and 100% waterproof material ensures you can focus on your game, not your feet. The Sta-Put lacing system, with its printed silicone laces, secures your foot snugly, eliminating the need for constant readjustments.
The ProS2's Smart Traction system, an AI-generated pattern combining circular traction nubs with strategically placed removable Pivix FastTwist 3.0 by SoftSpikes, which provides unmatched grip on any terrain. Over 290 points of penetrating ground contact give you the stability to swing with confidence, knowing you won't slip or slide.
As you walk the course, the ProS2's lightweight-responsive SQAIRZ NRG-Foam midsole delivers optimal comfort and increased energy return, reducing fatigue without compromising the shoe's lightweight structure. The padded tongue with side-sewn gussets removes debris and water, allowing you to concentrate solely on your game.
The Sqairz ProS2 golf shoes are more than just footwear; they're a testament to Sqairz's commitment to innovation and performance. By fusing advanced biomechanical insights with cutting-edge technology, Sqairz has created a shoe that enhances your on-course performance while providing the comfort and style you demand.
Editor’s Choice - TRUE Linkswear LUX Hybrid Golf Shoes
TRUE Linkswear has hit a sweet spot with its LUX Hybrid Golf Shoes, which blend classic golf style with modern performance.
The LUX Hybrid boasts a waterproof knit upper paired with a leather saddle, giving you breathability and a timeless golf look. Don't let the knit fool you—these shoes can handle wet conditions thanks to their two-year waterproof warranty. The leather saddle isn't just for show; it adds stability to your midfoot, helping you stay grounded during your swing.
Comfort is king with the LUX Hybrid. TRUE Linkswear uses its Wanderlux midsole, which provides a relaxing feel without sacrificing support. They've also added an Achilles heel pad and a TPU heel stabilizer so your foot stays locked. The wide toe box gives your toes room to spread out, reducing fatigue during those long rounds.
Get the best price on the TRUE Linkswear LUX Hybrid through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
These shoes deliver solid performance on the course. The rubber spikeless tread offers good grip in most conditions, though you might want something more aggressive for muddy days. The LUX Hybrid balances stability and flexibility, giving you confidence in your swing without feeling like you're wearing concrete blocks.
One of the most incredible things about these shoes is their versatility. You can wear them from your front door to the first tee and straight to the clubhouse without missing a beat. They look just as good with jeans as golf pants, making them a true hybrid.
Best Golf Shoes Under $200 - Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoes
Under Armour's Drive Pro Golf Shoes represent a leap forward in golf footwear technology. These shoes blend comfort, stability and performance in a unique package.
The heart of the Drive Pro is the innovative Swing Support System (S3). This three-layer system starts from the ground up, providing smarter traction through custom S3 Spikes. These spikes are strategically placed to resist rotation during your swing, allowing you to harness more power.
Moving up, the midsole features a dual-density design—a first in golf shoes. It combines Under Armour's HOVR foam with Charged Cushioning, guiding your foot through the golf swing. The softer HOVR foam on the medial side allows your foot to sink in at peak force, helping you transition weight more efficiently through the ball.
Get the best price on the Under Armour Drive Pro through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
The upper completes the S3 system with a Swing Support Strap, which connects to the sole and integrates with the lacing system, providing a 360-degree lock-in from the lateral ball to the medial instep. The result? A shoe that moves with you, supporting every aspect of your swing.
Comfort has yet to be sacrificed for performance. The Drive Pro is one of the lightest shoes on the market, weighing 12.5 ounces. A curved heel design makes the shoe easy to slip on and helps prevent rubbing and blisters. The padded cuff around the heel adds comfort and support.
The Drive Pro comes in both spiked and spikeless versions. The spikeless model features a hybrid outsole utilizing rubber and TPU, providing ground penetration and torsional rigidity without compromising performance. Every traction point is mapped to different heights and positions throughout the sole, ramping up performance to match spiked tour shoes.
The Drive Pro Golf Shoes showcase Under Armour's growing presence in the golf market. With its blend of cutting-edge technology, comfort, and performance, the Drive Pro is poised to become a favorite among golfers seeking an edge on the course. Whether you're a tour professional or a weekend warrior, these shoes offer the support and stability needed to unlock the power of your natural swing.
Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Shoes for 2024
No matter what you’re looking for in a golf shoe, you can find it in 2024. There are hundreds of different styles, brands, and lines. This list represents a tiny portion of what I consider the best golf shoes of the year.
But remember, when buying a new pair of golf shoes, consider some of the factors discussed above to make an informed decision. You’ll be strolling down the fairways in comfort and style when you do.