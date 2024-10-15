Zendaya & On Launch Campaign Focused on the Power of Movement
Swiss sportswear brand On shook up the footwear industry over the Summer when they announced a multi-year partnership with Zendaya. The award-winning actress and artist became the new face of the company.
After their first marketing campaign - "Dream Together," a conversation about how sport and movement brings people together - the brand and actress have returned for Fall/Winter 24 to highlight the power of movement and well-being.
In a series of videos shot in the Swiss Alps - near On headquarters - the "Euphoria" star showcases the importance of new experiences by way of movement, exploration and human connection.
Zendaya is featured wearing the popular Cloudtilt shoe and pieces from On’s Fall/Winter 24 Movement Collection including the All-Day 1/2 Zip, Movement Bra, and Movement Joggers.
“Spending time with On in Switzerland was incredibly inspiring. People are always outside exploring the natural landscape, which is so refreshing. I loved going on a walk around the lake and getting gelato in town,” the Emmy and Golden Globe winner Zendaya said.
“My day is always better when I’m finding joy in the little things, like connecting with new people and enjoying nature when I can. I think this campaign really embraces that feeling.”
In the short campaign videos, Zendaya shares personal reflections on the role of movement and well-being in her own life, including new forms that take her out of her comfort zone.
According to the brand, through this new campaign and their continued partnership, On and Zendaya hope to inspire a generation to find small, daily acts of movement that can make a meaningful difference.
“Collaborating with Zendaya on a campaign that pays homage to On’s birthplace was so fulfilling,” said David Allemann, Co-Founder of On. “It’s been incredible to expand on our partnership with a campaign that authentically showcases her own experience with movement and well-being.”
Consumers can shop Zendaya’s looks from the campaign on On.com via The Zendaya Edit. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.