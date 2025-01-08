On Signs Olympic Track Star Ditaji Kambundji
Earlier this week, Swiss sportswear brand On announced the addition of rising track star Ditaji Kambundji to its roster of athletes.
Specializing in the 100m hurdles, Kambundji is a U20 and U23 European Champion. She is the current Swiss and U23 European record holder for the distance and a two-time Olympian, representing Switzerland at the 2021 and 2024 Olympic Games.
Kambundji also boasts a bronze medal from the 2022 European Athletic Championships in Munich and another bronze from the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul in the 60m hurdles.
In 2024, Kambundji won the Doha Diamond League race in the 100m hurdles and the silver medal at the European Athletic Championships in Rome, Italy. Her silver medal performance earned her the Swiss and U23 record for the distance.
In addition to her international success, Kambundji has secured the Swiss title in the 100m hurdles in 2020, 2021, and 2023, as well as the 2021, 2022, and 2023 indoor Swiss champion in the 60m hurdles.
Ditaji comments on her new partnership: "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the On team now and to be able to continue my journey with On. As a Swiss athlete, I am especially incredibly proud to represent such a brand. I am excited about all the projects, everything that lies ahead, and everything we can achieve together in the future."
Flavio Caligaris, Director of Athlete Strategy & Partnership at On, welcomed Ditaji to On:
"We are thrilled to welcome Ditaji to On. She embodies the On spirit with her relentless drive and dedication to pushing boundaries. Ditaji's experience and insights at the highest level of sprint competition will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative products for runners of all levels. We are confident this will be a winning partnership both on and off the track."
Kambundji grew up in Bern, Switzerland, with a Congolese father and a Swiss mother. She is the youngest of four, and her sister Mujinga took the international sprint stage by storm. Kambundji often credits her sister with playing a major role in her career, especially as they train together in Bern.
