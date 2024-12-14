Ranking the 10 Best Running Shoes of 2024
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
In the final few weeks of every year, runners look back at their mileage to see if they met their goals. Another easy way to evaluate progress is by assessing the wear and tear on running shoes.
Thanks to the Summer Olympics in Paris, we were inspired to log hundreds of miles and test out many of the best new racing shoes that sportswear brands had to offer.
After having personally tested most of the shoes on this list coupled with online research, here is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's top ten running shoes of 2024.
10. Nike Invincible 3
Highlights: Maximum cushioning combined with a breathable Flyknit upper results in Nike's most comfortable ride for everyday runs.
How to Buy it: The Nike Invincible 3 is available in 17 colorways at a discount in select styles at Nike.
9. New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4
Highlights: This everyday trainer has a propulsive feel provided by the FuelCell technology, which creates a remarkably responsive underfoot that can quickly adapt from long, steady runs to something shorter and more spontaneous.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from eight colorways of the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 for $140 in adult sizes at New Balance.
8. PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3
Highlights: The PUMA Deviate NITR Elite 3 is a running shoe redesigned for lightweight, race day propulsion. Its carbon fiber PWRPLATE ensures stability and maximum running efficiency, while NITROFOAM ELITE offers supreme cushioning that won't weigh you down.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can purchase the PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 3 for $230 in adult sizes on the PUMA website.
7. HOKA Rocket X 2
Highlights: Designed for elite runners, the HOKA X 2 has a propulsive carbon fiber plate, sandwiching it between two layers of a brand-new, ultra-responsive, high-performance foam.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the HOKA Rocket X 2 for $250 in adult sizes at HOKA.
6. Brooks Hyperion Max 2
Highlights: Fast and protective for training at top speed, the Hyperion Max 2 neutral cushioned running shoes combine even more high-stacked lightweight cushioning than in the prior version with fast transitions and a breathable fit.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the Brooks Hyperion Max 2 for $180 in adult sizes at Brooks Running.
5. Brooks Glycerin Max
Highlights: Two types of nitrogen-infused cushioning, seamlessly tuned into one midsole, optimize airy softness and electrifying responsiveness at every point of every step.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose between three colorways of the Brooks Glycerin Max for $200 in adult sizes at Brooks Running.
4. ASICS METASPEED SKY PARIS
Highlights: This model is ASICS' most advanced, lightweight and high-performance ride yet. It has been designed to help increase vertical propulsion and extend stride length.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the ASICS METASPEED SKY PARIS for $250 in adult sizes at ASICS.
3. On Cloudboom
Highlights: Built for marathons. Race-day ready. This road runner is ultra-responsive, ultra-cushioned and part of the Prism Capsule Collection.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the On CloudBoom for $280 in adult sizes on the On website.
2. Nike Vaporfly 3
Highlights: This super shoe is for everything from personal bests from a 10K to a marathon. From elite runners to those new to racing, this versatile road-racing workhorse boats a full-length carbon fiber flyplate and Nike ZoomX foam.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can choose between 12 colorways of the Nike Vaporfly 3 starting at $260 in adult sizes at Nike.
1. adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4
Highlights: The Adios Pro 4 is made for race day. Its carbon-infused ENERGYRODS 2.0 seamlessly transitions from heel to toe for a snappy, efficient stride. A double layer of LIGHTSTRIKE PRO ensures cushioning for every quick stride, helping runners maintain energy over the long term.
How to Buy it: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 for $250 in adult sizes at adidas.