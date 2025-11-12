Oregon Ducks Kick Off Black Friday Early With Two Nike Air Force 1s

The Oregon Ducks always dominate the NCAA with their exclusive Nike footwear. However, this college football season has been especially eventful with the ultra-popular 'Grateful Ducks' collection.

Once again, Oregon is raising the bar even higher. To kick off the holiday season, Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) has partnered with GOAT on a pair of limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 Low – "Egg or Duck" and "Duck or Egg" colorways.

The limited-edition styles explore the question, "Which came first, the duck or the egg?" Best of all, proceeds from the two exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

Release Information

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Egg or Duck" and "Duck or Egg" colorways. | GOAT

A limited number of pairs of the DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Egg or Duck" and "Duck or Egg" will be available as part of GOAT's annual Black Friday campaign, with both pairs exclusively launching on the GOAT app and GOAT.com on Thursday, November 27.

Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

Details

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Egg or Duck" and "Duck or Egg" colorways. | GOAT

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Egg or Duck" features a White/Gorge Green/Green Spark colorway and includes a combination of terry fabric, suede, full-grain leather, and color-shift leather. The storytelling highlights include the webbed footprint of a duck and "Which Came First?" on the back of the tongue lining label.

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Duck or Egg" features a Soft Yellow/Topaz Gold/Bright Ceramic colorway and includes a combination of terry fabric, flocked textile, and suede. The storytelling highlights include the hatched egg of a duck and "Which Came First?" on the back of the tongue lining label.

History

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Duck or Egg" colorway. | GOAT

By now, sneakerheads have come to expect mind-blowing collaborations between Division Street's Ducks of a Feather and GOAT. The two teammates have created incredible collaborations honoring Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Oregon's football uniforms, and nature.

Division Street's Ducks of a Feather is a brand featuring original apparel and footwear collaborations that are promoted by and provide revenue opportunities for University of Oregon student-athletes.

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Egg or Duck" colorway. | GOAT

Meanwhile, GOAT is the global platform for the past, present, and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and one of the most trusted sneaker marketplaces in the world.

Fans can expect more hype for these sneakers as release day approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

