One of the most controversial sneakers of 2026 is finally scheduled to hit shelves soon. The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway is better known for its unofficial "7-Eleven" nickname. Before the original July 11 (7/11) release date, the convenience store chain filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Nike over the sneakers.

Nike subsequently pulled the shoe from its release calendar, and roughly four months later, 7-Eleven voluntarily moved to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice on October 19. The timing works out for Nike, as the company can capitalize on the holiday shopping season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Release Information

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

It's hard for even the most popular sneakers to sell out on release day, but that won't be the case for these kicks. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the shoes on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway. | Nike

The inspiration for this version of the Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble is unmistakable. The silhouette sports a Sail upper with waves of Total Orange, Sport Green, and Gym Red on the sides. Light British Tan appears on the toe box and heel.

Nike Air branding appears on the heels, with the "Air Max" wordmark popping off the tongues. The shoes come with two sets of rope laces (white/green and red laces). Lastly, the Light British Tan outsole completes the theme.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble is an updated version of the 1995 original. It features enlarged, visible Max Air units in both the heel and forefoot, with a polyurethane foam midsole.

Lastly, a solid rubber waffle-tread outsole pattern and an exposed TPU shank plate provide the shoe's foundation. Overall, this is a strong update while remaining true to the iconic mid-90s runner.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble launched in 2025 and has added even more excitement around the legendary silhouette. Although everyone would have preferred to avoid a legal headache, we're glad this colorway is finally hitting shelves.

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