Oregon Unveils "Mummy Duck" Nike Foamposite Sneakers
All eyes will be on Happy Valley this weekend as the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions host the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks in the most anticipated game of the young college football season.
Penn State has designated the matchup as its annual "White Out" game, and so Oregon is not holding back with its own bold aesthetic. The Ducks grab headlines every week with their wild uniforms, but their footwear often gets overlooked.
Earlier this week, we covered the team's Nike "Mummy Duck" Foamposite cleats they will wear on the field. Thanks to the Ducks' social media team, we now know that Nike hooked up Oregon with matching sneakers to wear before and after the game.
On Thursday night, Oregon's official social media accounts shared four detailed pictures of never-before-seen Nike Foamposite sneakers in the "Mummy Duck" colorway.
The caption read, "Travel in style. Featuring the @Nike Mummy Duck Foamposite. #GoDucks." The Instagram post caught fire with all the flame emojis shared by fans and sneaker media outlets alike.
The unreleased colorway features the same mummy-inspired sand print upper contrasted by black Nike Swoosh logos and glow-in-the-dark green heels. Best of all, a special mummy-inspired Ducks logo appears on the heels with distressed stitching.
Fans should not count on the sneakers ever being released to the public, as it is a player-exclusive colorway designed specifically for the Ducks football team to wear this weekend.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can find Nike Foamposite sneakers in general-release colorways for $240 at Nike. Plus, Nike released a "Mummy Duck" shirt for $50 in adult sizes online.
Nike went all out for this game, even suiting up the Ducks with matching mummy-inspired accessories. Not only is the nationally-televised game an important showcase for Nike, but it could also be perceived as a parting shot to Penn State, which is leaving the brand for adidas in 2026.
Penn State is hosting ESPN College GameDay as well as their annual "White Out" game, and Oregon has still found a way to steal the spotlight leading up to the big game. Fans can expect another exciting weekend for football and footwear.
