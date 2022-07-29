Paolo Banchero Signing Sneaker Deal with Jordan Brand

The top pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is finalizing one of the more important decisions of his career - what sneakers he will wear. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

Last week, we discussed the process of rookies signing sneaker deals, specifically as it pertains to Banchero. The former Duke Blue Devil wore Nike in college and then alternated between Puma, adidas, and Jordan basketball shoes throughout the summer.

We speculated that Banchero would become a Jordan Brand athlete after he wore a pair of Air Jordan 36 Low in the 'Luka' colorway during the NBA rookie photo shoot. Unfortunately for fans, those shoes sold out in almost every size and will anywhere between $200-$300 on the resale market.

Banchero's future earnings with Jordan Brand have a low floor and a high ceiling. Most sneaker deals for rookies are heavily incentive clause-laden. The 19-year-old will continue wearing either the signature Air Jordan line or wear the shoes of other Jordan Brand athletes with their own signature line, such as Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson, and Luka Donic.

As for Jordan Brand, signing the top draft pick is a huge win. Now that the first domino has fallen, the rest of the top draft picks will start making their decisions soon. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Paolo Banchero wore the adidas Exhibit A during the NBA Summer League. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired Fit

Ranking Ten Best Nike LeBron Sneakers of 21-22 Season