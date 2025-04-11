Patrick Mahomes & Adidas Unveil Golf-Inspired Shoes for The Masters
Every athlete and fan will turn into a golf fanatic this week for The Masters. However, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well-known for being an avid golfer all year long.
With the NFL off-season going strong and golf's first Major upon us, it is safe to assume Mahomes is working on a course somewhere working on his game.
Mahomes could be playing golf in the latest colorway of his second signature adidas training shoe. Earlier this week, the adidas Mahomes 2 dropped in the "Fairway" colorway.
Online shoppers can buy the golf-themed shoes in adult ($150) and kid ($110) sizes on the adidas website.
Mahomes' love of golf inspired the "Fairway" colorway, and adidas executed the vision to perfection. The shoe is all Cloud White except for the shades of Collegiate Green on the detailing and logos. Best of all, Mahomes' signature logo pops off the tongue in a grassy material.
While not a golf shoe, the adidas Mahomes 2 is perfect for training in any sport. The REPETITOR midsole provides lightweight cushioning, while a rubber outsole grips turf for cuts and jumps. Lastly, the synthetic upper adds extra support for high-intensity workouts.
Adidas and Mahomes continue to create classic colorways that celebrate the best of sport and culture. Sneakerheads can count of the two partners to continue putting out heat for a long time to come.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL, golf world, and beyond.
