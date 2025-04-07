Major Style: Skechers Drops Augusta-Inspired Golf Shoes for The Masters
The Masters is a tradition unlike any other. Athletes are not the only ones competing at the iconic tournament held in Augusta, Georgia. Sportswear brands are bringing the heat to the first Major of the year.
Skechers is celebrating The Masters by launch its latest innovation, the custom-designed Skechers GO GOLF Blade "Master the Green" Player Edition golf shoe.
It is the same model worn by our athletes at Augusta, featuring our revolutionary Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology.
Pairs of the limited-edition golf shoes ($165 in adult sizes) will be available on Skechers.com on Monday, April 7, to tee off tournament week.
The model will be worn by Matt Fitzpatrick and two-time Augusta champion Bernhard Langer. This design honors the rich history of the course with signature green accents and iconic detailing.
These limited-edition golf shoes combine Skechers' signature comfort and performance-driven design. Best of all, it features a Masters-inspired style that is crafted to turn heads both on and off the course.
The performance model features Skechers' exclusive Heel Pillow. This waterproof golf shoe has a synthetic upper with adjustable laces, a lightweight Resamax insole, ECO FLIGHT cushioning, and a GRIPFLEX spikeless outsole for enhanced traction.
Whether you are watching the tournament from the grounds or getting in some work at your local golf course, the Skechers GO GOLF is an excellent footwear option.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.
