HEYDUDE & Caddy Shack Tee Up Limited-Edition Golf Shoes
Whether on the golf course or in the footwear industry, it is easy to have fun when you are dominating. HEYDUDE has taken the sneaker world by storm and has recently started sinking shots on the green.
Just in time for The Masters, HEYDUDE announced a collaboration with the iconic film franchise Caddy Shack. The collaboration features two golf shoes, which are available online now.
These stylish yet laid-back golf shoes sport premium leather and classic plaid, combining comfort and style in a way never before seen on the golf course.
The Wally Golf Caddyshack comes in at $100 in adult sizes. Slip on these relaxed-fit shoes and be the ball. Wally Golf brings classic Oxford style with a two-tone design, brogue details, a reversible kilty, and all-day comfort only the iconic Ty Webb would approve of.
The Wally Caddyshack Plaid arrives at an affordable price of $75 in adult sizes. Make a statement in these relaxed-fit kicks, as they are as likely to turn heads as Al Czervik's whole wardrobe.
They feature a bold print, captain's embroidery, leather details, and signature HEYDUDE cushy comfort (this one's a birdie).
HEYDUDE has not missed with any of its collaborations - Whether it's Sydney Sweeney answering the "fashion crisis hotline" or Jelly Roll adding his country style to the sneakers.
HEYDUDE recently signed top NFL draft prospect Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes to a campaign, even though the Heisman Trophy winner has an on-field partnership with adidas.
