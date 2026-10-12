Penny Hardaway's Nike Huarache 2K4 "Knicks" is 25% Off

Most NBA fans remember Penny Hardaway and his signature Nike sneaker line for his unforgettable years with the Orlando Magic. However, Hardaway went on to play for other teams and debut other Nike models in player-exclusive colorways.

One of which was the Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Knicks" colorway. Inspired by what Hardaway wore on the court in 2004, the sneakers were finally released last month. After sitting on shelves, the kicks are now marked down by $50 online for a limited time.

Sale Information

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

Hardaway's Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Knicks" colorway dropped on September 10, 2026. The retro basketball shoes retail for $200 in adult sizes but are temporarily marked down to $150 (25% off) at JDSports.com.

This sale won't last long, but fans don't need to worry. Online shoppers can still find the legendary kicks below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $177, with most asking prices below that on StockX.

"Knicks" Details

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

Just like what Hardaway wore on the court in Madison Square Garden, this colorway features a Black nubuck upper with Varsity Royal details. The Safety Orange accents complete the Knicks-inspired colorway.

Best of all, Nike included all of the fan-favorite design elements. The oversized Swooshes, Hardaway's signature 1 Cent, and the Huarache emblem appear on the shoe. The Safety Orange and Varsity Royal outsole provides the foundation.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 is categorized as a casual sneaker, but it still features performance technology that holds up. A lightweight Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel offers impact protection.

Its molded TPU heel counter offers stability and lockdown. The exposed carbon fiber spring plate provides torsional support and energy return. Lastly, the rubber outsole features a mix of Herringbone and a triangular spike pattern.

Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 History

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 was both of its era and ahead of its time. Most people will remember it as Kobe Bryant's unofficial first signature shoe with Nike, but plenty of other stars wore it during that time.

The silhouette has enjoyed a strong comeback this year, dropping in colorways inspired by Bryant, Sue Bird, and others. Hopefully, Nike can keep it coming with more player-exclusive colorways.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.