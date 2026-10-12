Jayson Tatum’s Second Act Is Here. What Will He Do With the Opportunity?

The NBA is a star-driven league and each season is defined by the remarkable heights those stars achieve. In anticipation of the upcoming 2026–27 season, we chose five players we believe will write the story of this campaign—the names who will echo throughout history when we look back on everything that is to come. First up? Jayson Tatum.

The second act to Jayson Tatum’s career began on March 6. That, of course, was the day the Celtics’ superstar returned to the parquet for the first time since tearing his Achilles nine months earlier. It wasn’t a perfect return. The rust was as evident as Tow Mater’s . But to perform in front of Boston fans less than a year after their hearts collectively shattered watching him spin in pain on the Madison Square Garden floor was remarkable. Storybook, even.

The team’s season ultimately ended far from storybook fashion, with the Celtics blowing a 3–1 lead to the rival 76ers and Tatum forced to watch from the sideline during the deciding Game 7 due to injury. But for the superstar wing, how things ended paled in importance to the simple fact that he was back. He’d battled through the gauntlet of recovering from a serious injury and emerged forged anew. The playoff loss stung but the long game was the priority.

It turns out Brad Stevens and the organization felt the exact same way. Because two months after blowing that lead, they put everything on Tatum.

The Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo is no more. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

By virtue of being drafted by a team already contending for titles, Tatum’s career has been viewed through the lens of his supporting cast to this point. His excellence was rarely in question; instead the critics asked why he couldn’t do more with such talent surrounding him. Largely unfair criticism, to be sure, but there was a grounding in reality. For nearly every season of Tatum’s career there was a supporting cast of established talent to lift him up on down nights. Wins and losses didn’t ride entirely on Tatum’s play each night. He enjoyed a certain room for error that not all stars were afforded, a fact that was wielded like a weapon when his team failed.

No longer. The Celtics traded Tatum’s career-long partner-in-crime , Jaylen Brown, in July. The front office’s reasoning for the trade can be chalked up to one word—“optionality”—while a number of advanced analytics were thrown around suggesting it was Boston’s system, rather than Brown, that made the team great.

Unspoken was the obvious: This was a bet on Tatum.

We’ve never seen a roster built solely around his star talents. Neither have the Celtics. Yet they have decided it’s the best way forward. The two-star system that won Boston its 18th banner had peaked, the organization concluded. The training wheels are off their 28-year-old franchise star. Title hopes and expectations now rest entirely upon his shoulders. It’s responsibility unlike Tatum has ever experienced.

When athletes get thrown into the deep end in this manner, how they sink or swim says everything. Tatum has proven he can be the best player on a championship team and dragged undermanned squads to plenty of wins in the middle of the NBA calendar, when injuries and attrition forced him to go to war alone. This, however, is a brand-new challenge. He is the system now. His back will be against the wall every single night. The rest of the roster is not filled with slouches, to be clear, but it’s still a far cry from the loaded rotation Tatum enjoyed the last few years.

Whether Tatum can rise to the occasion has so many ripple effects. If he does and leads the C’s to championship contention once more this season, his career could reach incredible heights. His résumé is already stacked for his age but winning big as the undisputed alpha dog garners a respect around the NBA difficult to earn otherwise. In the near term, Boston will be a prominent player in the title picture as long as Tatum is healthy.

Tatum’s next act is here. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But if he doesn’t, it changes the prism through which we’ll look at the first half of his career. Maybe Tatum really was a good team merchant who reaped the benefits of getting drafted to a competent organization already loaded with talent. Maybe he always needed Brown there to back him up when things went south. The Celtics may have made a huge mistake in betting on Tatum as a floor-raiser when he’s really the guy who can punch through the roof while standing on the shoulders of elite teammates instead.

All this won’t be defined by the 2026–27 season specifically. But it’s the first impression we’ll get of Tatum as The Man. First impressions are everything. It will set the tone for the prime years of his career. In 10 years we’re going to look back on this campaign and point to it as the year the conversation changed around Tatum completely—for better or for worse.

NBA Championship Power Rankings: Where Does Your Favorite Team Stack Up?

“It’s not a simple thing of, ‘Is this my team?’” Tatum said at Celtics’ media day in September. “I understand the roles that we all play on this team. Everybody’s role is different. That’s what makes us a team.”

The quote of a leader. And, by definition, it’s true. But for all intents and purposes this is Tatum’s team. For the first time ever, there is no doubt about that. He is the sole author of this next chapter, the second act of a storied career.

What is Jayson Tatum made of? We’re about to find out.

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.