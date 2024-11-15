Portland Trail Blazers Forward Signs Sneaker Deal With Skechers
Skechers has expanded its impressive roster of athletes with Portland Trail Blazers small forward Jabari Walker. The third-year NBA hooper joins Team Skechers after practicing in Skechers Basketball shoes and experiencing the brand's signature Comfort That Performs in the pre-season.
Walker is the fourth NBA player to sign with Skechers and will be appearing in performance marketing campaigns supporting the brand's innovative basketball footwear.
Son of former NBA player Samaki Walker, the 22-year-old pro basketball player developed his skills on the court early on playing college basketball for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, where he quickly became a standout player.
Following his impressive college career, Walker declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round.
Skechers works closely with Walker to gain his insights to provide him with the most comfortable and high-performance basketball shoes on the court starting with the SKX FLOAT - a mid-top court shoe that offers exceptional stability and control. Walker will also compete in the new SKX REIGN launching this month.
The SKX REIGN is an advanced court shoe that fuses exceptional stability with superior traction and ample support without sacrificing speed on the court.
Skechers Basketball entered the game at the start of the 2023/24 NBA season when the brand signed Minnesota Timberwolves' Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann as the initial players to compete in Skechers.
The Skechers Team grew earlier this year with Philadelphia 76ers center and former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, as well as WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. Basketball fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
