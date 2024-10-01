Skechers Unleashes New Basketball Shoes at NBA Media Days
It was this time last year that Skechers stormed the NBA by signing top players and unveiling two new basketball shoe lines. Fast forward one year and the brand has moved onto the second phase of its campaign.
During team's media days across the country, the brand's most recognizable players debuted new shoes in eye-catching colorways. Below is a breakdown of each player and shoe.
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid debuted a new colorway of the Skechers SKX Float. The off-white and blue colorway launches on November 5 for $110 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
The SKX FLOAT offers strategically-placed TPU to help lock your foot into place. At the same time, a lightweight Swirl Tech design provides flexibility for an exceptional court feel and a Goodyear rubber outsole for enhanced traction. Every pair also includes Skechers Hyper Burst cushioning in the midsole and a Hyper Burst Pro sock liner for added comfort.
Embiid will hit the court in various color combinations throughout the duration of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Julius Randle
Julius Randle did not attend Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day as the organization is awaiting the trade to be finalized. However, fans can expect to see the All-Star forward debut a new colorway of the Skechers SKX Reign.
Randle's black and pink colorway will launch on November 5 for $110 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
The SKX REIGN is a performance mid-top basketball shoe built for stability and support. It features a responsive Hyper Burst midsole cushioning and durable Goodyear Rubber outsoles designed to amplify traction and quick cuts.
Every pair also boasts a carbon-infused plate to promote speed and encourage elevation. Randle will wear this colorway as well as in other styles throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.
Terance Mann
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann attended Clippers Media Day in a never-before-seen colorway of the Skechers SKX Nexus. The low-cut hoop shoes are available for $100 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
Hit with a fresh black and pink color combination; the SKX NEXUS is a performance low-top basketball shoe built for speed, stability, and support.
Offering exceptional comfort with resilient Skechers Move Foam, every pair features a breathable mesh upper, lockdown ankle support in the heel, and Goodyear rubber with a torsional plate to amplify traction for quick cuts on the court.
Mann will wear other colors throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. The SKX NEXUS shoe first launched in a gray/green colorway on August 15th domestically.