PUMA Basketball's Pokémon Collection Drops This Week

No sportswear brand has more fun and connects on bigger collaborations than PUMA. Every year, PUMA Hoops keeps NBA and WNBA fans on their toes with exciting sneaker drops. This week's upcoming collection includes basketball, but extends to the entire family.

On Monday, PUMA announced a collaboration with Pokémon to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the global entertainment franchise. By venturing "Into Another World," the campaign's visuals connect the Pokémon world with PUMA's legacy of sportswear, mirroring the contrast between the Sun Pokémon Espeon and the Moonlight Pokémon Umbreon.

PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2

Pieces from the PUMA Hoops x Pokémon collection. | PUMA

Our favorite part of the collaboration includes the special launch from PUMA Hoops. PUMA and Pokémon have unveiled an electrified take on the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2.

Marketed as the "pinnacle performance model for the court," this colorway features a bold Pikachu-inspired yellow colorway, lightning bolt details, a Pikachu patch, and custom details throughout the silhouette.

Release Information

Pieces from the PUMA Hoops x Pokémon collection. | PUMA

The PUMA x Pokémon collection will launch at 12:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 2. Athletes and fans can find each piece available at PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores, and selected PUMA retailers. The Pokémon x PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 "Pikachu" retails for $140 in adult sizes, and the apparel collection ranges from $45–$75.

Tech specs for PUMA All-Pro Nitro 2 include a NITRO SQD FOAM, a soft inner layer that provides cushioning and responsiveness with every step, while a firm outer layer of NITROFOAM delivers targeted lateral stability for all multi-directional movements.

Design Details

Pieces from the PUMA Hoops x Pokémon collection. | PUMA

Meanwhile, the PWR Print upper creates stability in a thin, lightweight upper package. Lastly, the cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot for lateral stability, which extends down to the midsole for targeted support.

Originally introduced in 1996, the beloved world of Pokémon comes to life through a full collection of adult and kids' designs, with a playful nod to beloved Pokémon such as Pikachu, Mimikyu, Espeon and Umbreon.

PUMA's Epic Collaborations

Pieces from the PUMA Hoops x Pokémon collection. | PUMA

Relaxed everyday silhouettes like the T-shirt and shorts feature clean graphic treatments and minimalist motifs. Even better, an oversized uniform with numbering that references Espeon and Umbreon completes the collection.

In the past, PUMA has dazzled hoopers with epic collaborations with Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, Dexter's Laboratory, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Scooby-Doo just to name a few. Fans can expect more exciting projects from PUMA Hoops in the future. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the basketball world and beyond.