LaMelo Ball Debuts Scooby-Doo Shoes with Mystery Machine Arrival

PUMA and Scooby-Doo collaborated on Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball's signature sneakers.

Michael Ehrlich

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball debuts the PUMA MB.04 in the "Scooby-Doo" colorway.
Prior to a 35 point and nine assist performance in an overtime win against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, LaMelo Ball arrived to Charlotte's Spectrum Center in style.

The Charlotte Hornets' star point guard pulled up driving a Mystery Machine - inspired truck from the iconic "Scooby-Doo" franchise, while debuting a new colorway of his fourth signature PUMA sneaker. Best of all, these fan-favorite sneakers are scheduled to hit shelves soon.

The PUMA MB.04 "Scooby-Doo" colorway features a signature blue, green, and orange color scheme, inspired by the series plus the alien tentacles and hidden Ball sayings incorporated throughout, mirroring his other unique colorways.

LaMelo Ball's blue and orange PUMA sneakers.
The PUMA x MB.04 "Scooby-Doo" colorway. / PUMA

The PUMA MB.04 "Scooby-Doo" collection will retail for $40-140 and will be available starting on Wednesday, November 27. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers and apparel at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store.

Signature Ball phrases like "1 OF ONE" and RARE are hidden throughout the design, with "NOT FROM HERE" and "RARE" wording and flames appearing at the heel. Those words would be too much for some players to live up to, but the NBA All-Star continues to prove he is not from here.

PUMA continues to reveal new and exciting colorways of Ball's signature sneaker. Their latest drop was a Hornets-inspired design, featuring an iridescent hornet at the heel. Now the dribbling Scooby-Do character takes that place on the heel.

LaMelo Ball's Scooby Doo-themed PUMA apparel.
The PUMA MB.04 x Scooby-Doo collection. / PUMA

The brand's advanced nitrogen-infused foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package while a 5D printed upper features a raised, multi-layered design that takes over the shoe like alien tentacles.

The PUMA MB.04 "Scooby-Doo" collection includes apparel that kids and adults of all ages will love. The whole gang rides in the Mystery Machine on a shirt with "PUMA!" printed across the chest. Meanwhile, the shorts sport a flower-power vibe that will stand out on the hardwood.

Ball has been the face of PUMA Basketball since he entered the NBA as a rookie. He signed a $100 million sneaker deal, according to Forbes. Over the past four years, Ball has helped cultivate a new generation of hoopers and fans who love his signature PUMA line.

