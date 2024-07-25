PUMA Dropping 2 New Colorways of Scoot Henderson's Sneakers
Portland Trail Blazers' rookie sensation Scoot Henderson capped off his first season in Portland leading all NBA rookies in assists and now PUMA is dishing out two new colorways of his signature sneaker.
Henderson's Scoot Zeros will launch in new O.D.D. City and Retro designs, both inspired by his personal mantra and lifestyle, “O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate."
The red, black and white Scoot Zeros O.D.D. City is a tribute to Portland’s basketball culture while the bold red Retro colorway channels the spirit of the 1970’s when “Rip City” was more than a nickname for the city.
Recapping his rookie season, Henderon shared thoughts in his exit interview. "First and foremost, I want to say that I’m blessed to be here in Portland," he said.
"They accepted me and it’s been fun to play here with the fans and even outside the court with everybody else. I’m just repping the Portland jersey, that red, white and black. It’s been a year full of experiences, learning experiences. It’s been fun though, I can say at least I have the best job in the world, and that’s being able to come here and do my job at a high level."
Both new colorways are equipped with PUMA's PROFOAM EVA for explosive on-court play, reinforced Formstrip lockdown for additional durability and a high abrasion tread pattern for end-to-end action.
The "O.D.D. City" will launch August 2 and the "Retro" on September 6, both available for $100 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs.
