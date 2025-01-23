Nike is Dropping Victor Wembanyama's "All-Star" Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA last season with the highest expectations for any rookie in decades. Somehow, Wembanyama still seemed unworldly on the court against the world's best players.
Following his first season, Wembanyama represented France in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Throughout his professional journey, Wembanayama has quietly built his brand with the help of Nike.
The "Extraterrestrial" does not have a signature sneaker line yet, but he is the face of the Nike GT Hustle line. Nike has dropped player-exclusive colorways celebrating the 7'3" center, and another one is on the way soon.
According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 3 is dropping in the "All-Star" colorway on February 14, 2025.
Currently, there are no official images. However, we do know the colorway will feature black and coconut milk. Other notable details include Wembanyama's signature alien logo and the phrase "Be Unique."
Athletes and fans will be able to buy the sneakers for $220 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
It is worth noting that the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is held on February 16. At this time, Wembanyama has not been announced as a recipient of a roster spot (but that could change).
Last Spring, Nike celebrated the Solar Eclipse with a well-time advertisement unveiling Wembanyama's signature logo. The brand built on the hype by dropping a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike GT 2.
Nike has already begun rolling out its 2025 NBA All-Star sneakers for the big weekend in San Francisco, California. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James already have their All-Star Game shoes showing up online.
Wembanayma's player-exclusive colorway might get overshadowed by other drops around that time, but it is still an important step before Wembanyama's journey to a signature sneaker.
