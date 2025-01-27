Dream Team Deal: The Air Jordan 6 "Olympics" is 20% Off
Basketball is a global sport, and the NBA is one of the most influential leagues in the world. However, that was not always the case. The game, league, and world owe a debt of gratitude to former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan.
The explosion of basketball's worldwide popularity can be traced back to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Jordan and the "Dream Team" led the USA to a gold medal and sparked the imagination of fans everywhere.
Of course, Jordan wore this seventh signature sneaker during the Summer Games. That shoe has been re-released many times over the years. But this past summer, the Air Jordan 6 got gold medal treatment for the third time with its own "Olympic" colorway.
The Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" colorway officially hit shelves on August 3, 2024. The retro basketball shoes carried a retail price of $200 in adult sizes. However, online shoppers can still find the kicks in most sizes online.
Best of all, the Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" is one of two colorways that is currently marked down by 20% or more in select styles on the Foot Locker website.
Athletes and fans should act fast, as these old-school sneakers will not last long online at these prices. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the patriotic kicks.
The "Olympic" colorway features a blend of White, Varsity Red, and Midnight Navy. The silhouette sports a 'Carmine-style' colorblocking scheme with a nubuck base and leather overlays.
The signature Jumpman logo on the neoprene lace cover and back of the heel keeps the heritage look alive, while the contrasting accents on the molded back tab, interior lining, and tongue give the entire design a bold finish.
The Air Jordan 6 made its debut in 1991 and has appeared in countless colorways over the years. Old-school basketball fans always lean towards styles worn by Jordan, but the "Olympic" colorway gets a pass thanks to its iconic design.
