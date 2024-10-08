PUMA Officially Signs NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton
This past weekend, news broke that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had signed a "massive" sneaker deal with PUMA. Now the global sportswear brand has officially announced the signing of the two-time NBA All-Star.
Known for his exceptional passing, scoring ability, and electric style of play, Haliburton has quickly become one of the league's most exciting young players.
"I'm super excited to announce that I've joined the PUMA Family," said Haliburton. "I look forward to being a part of their commitment to the next generation of basketball."
Haliburton continued, "PUMA's vision and dedication to supporting athletes align perfectly with my goals, and I'm excited to represent the brand on and off the court."
Haliburton's signing marks a significant milestone for PUMA Hoops as the brand solidifies its position as a leader in basketball. PUMA Hoops is dedicated to empowering the next generation of basketball stars.
"Since day one, we've always focused on the next generation of basketball at PUMA. Tyrese is not only defining his own generation, but also is shaping the future of the game for many more to come," said Max Staiger, Global Head of Basketball at PUMA.
Staiger continued, "We're extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tyrese to continue working on our disruptive next-gen approach to basketball."
Haliburton will be seen on NBA courts sporting PUMA's latest performance technology shoe, the All-Pro NITRO. Designed to deliver unmatched comfort, support, and responsiveness, the All-Pro NITRO is the perfect shoe for athletes who demand the best.
The brand has not yet mentioned anything about a signature sneaker line for Haliburton. But that could potentially come in the future. Currently, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson have signature lines with PUMA.
Athletes and fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.