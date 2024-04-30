Ranking LeBron James' 10 Best Sneakers of the NBA Season
After another equally chaotic and historic season, LeBron James is done for the year. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night to complete their 4-1 series win in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
It was another early exit for the Lakers at the hands of the Nuggets, and NBA fans can expect plenty of drama focused on James' future in Los Angeles this offseason. Before we turn the page to another chapter in James' illustrious career, it is worth taking one final look back.
James debuted his 21st signature sneaker with Nike and created a surplus of highlights on the court in player-exclusive and general release colorways. Below is Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks' list of the ten best sneakers worn by James during the 2023-24 NBA season.
10. Nike LeBron 21 "LeRasberry Lemonade"
Why We Love It: The sneaker community loved it when James debutes this outrageous purple and yellow colorway of the Nike LeBron 21 in November. James even got in on the fun and dubbed them the "LeRasberry Lemonade" colorway.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public.
9. Nike LeBron 21 "Algae"
Why We Love It: James hit an unprecedented 40,000 career points in March. Instead of lacing up some ultra-rare kicks for the occassion, he kept it simple with an earthy general release colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can purchase the Nike LeBron 21 "Algae" at half-price on the Nike website.
8. Nike LeBron 21 "Oregon Road"
Why We Love It: James never attended college, but that does not stop him from representing different schools on the court with his sneakers. Anytime James wears a player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway it is important.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public.
7. Nike LeBron 21 "Ohio State Home"
Why We Love It: Buckle up, because there are going to be quite a few college-themed sneakers on this list. James' relationship with The Ohio State University in rock solid and so is his collection of Buckeyes-themed sneakers.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public.
6. Nike LeBron 21 "USC Road"
Why We Love It: James showed plenty of love to Bronny's school throughout the season. The father-son duo kept sneaker websites busy with their endless supply of "USC Trojans" sneakers.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public.
5. Nike LeBron 21 "Purple Rain"
Why We Love It: Player-exclusive colorways are nice, but we will always have a soft spot for team colorways. James lacing up sneakers in a Lakers-inspired colorway will always be cool.
How To Buy It: The Nike LeBron 21 "Purple Rain" sold out after its release in October 2023. Online shoppers can find the sneakers on StockX.
4. Nike LeBron 21 "Optimism"
Why We Love It: The Nike LeBron 21 underwent minor changes for the postseason. The upper was redesigned to accentuate the internal cable system. The "Optimism" colorway brought out the best in the design.
How To Buy It: The Nike LeBron 21 "Optimism" will be dropping soon for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
3. Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD 'USC Home'
Why We Love It: We are not done with college-themed kicks yet. James debuted the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD in a "USC Home" colorway against the New York Knicks in February.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public. However, fans shop the LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD on the Nike website.
2. Nike LeBron 21 "Prime Year"
Why We Love It: James showed plenty of love to another sports icon - Deion Sanders. In his 21st season, it was only fitting that James debut the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime Year" colorway which drew inspiration from Sanders' retro sneakers.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public.
1. Nike LeBron 21 "ASG - Prime Year"
Why We Love It: James grabbed our attention at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game by debuting the first or two colorways inspired by Coach Prime's retro Nike sneakers. This was arguably the biggest sneaker highlight of the season.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public.
