Ranking Kevin Durant's Top 10 Sneakers of the NBA Season
This year marks another unceremonious exit from the NBA Playoffs for Kevin Durant. The first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves only turned up the temperature on the aging star and his legacy.
The one-sided series also added insult to injury after an online spat with adidas and Anthony Edwards grabbed headlines in the sneaker community earlier this season. However, it was not all bad for Durant this year. He averaged almost 28 points per game and helped lead the Suns to a 49-win season.
Even better, Durant debuted several exciting colorways of his 16th signature sneaker with Nike. In memoriam of Durant's season, Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks has ranked his top ten sneakers of the 2023-24 NBA season.
Nike KD 16 'Animal Print'
Date: December 19, 2023.
Game: Durant scored 40 points in a 109-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
How To Buy It: This version of the Nike KD 16 is a player-exclusive colorway.
Nike KD 16 'Slim Reaper'
Date: April 1, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 20 points in a 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can purchase the Nike KD 16 'Slim Reaper' at a discount on the Nike website.
Nike KD 16 'Orange & Blue'
Date: March 11, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 37 points in a 117-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How To Buy It: This version of the Nike KD 16 is a player-exclusive colorway.
Nike KD 16 'All-Star - Bia'
Date: February 10, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 18 points in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
How To Buy It: This version of the Nike KD 16 is a player-exclusive colorway.
Nike KD 16 'BAD - PE'
Date: February 23, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 28 points in a 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy a similar version of this colorway at a discount on the Nike website.
Nike KD 17 'Producer Pack - Bink'
Date: April 28, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 33 points in a 122-116 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
How To Buy It: The Nike KD 17 has not yet been launched.
Nike KD 16 'Texas'
Date: February 14, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 25 points in a 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.
How To Buy It: This version of the Nike KD 16 is a player-exclusive colorway.
Nike KD 16 'Suns'
Date: November 5, 2023.
Game: Durant scored 41 points in a 120-106 win over the Detroit Pistons.
How To Buy It: This version of the Nike KD 16 is a player-exclusive colorway.
Nike KD 16 'Tennis'
Date: March 21, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 19 points in a 128-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
How To Buy It: This version of the Nike KD 16 is a player-exclusive colorway.
Nike KD 16 'Aunt Pearl - PE'
Date: January 31, 2024.
Game: Durant scored 33 points in a 136-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy a similar version of this colorway on the sneaker resale website StockX.
