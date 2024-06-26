Reebok & AEW Memorialize Brodie Lee With Heartfelt Sneakers
Legendary wrestler Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) - who tragically passed away in December 2020 - will be honored through a new sneaker collaboration with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Reebok and Champs Sports.
The trio worked alongside Lee's wife and son - who is following in Lee's footsteps as a AEW wrestler already at age 12 - to design a Reebok Classic Leather shoe in a "Brodie" colorway that launches exclusively at Champs Sports on July 1.
Lee's family will donate donate 100% of royalties to Highmark Caring Place, an organization that raises awareness, provides programs and equips the community to support children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.
Ahead of this weekend's AEW Forbidden Door 2024 event in Long Island, NY, Champs is hosting two upcoming signing events with AEW talent to meet fans and celebrate the ‘Brodie’ colorway launch. With a purchase of the shoe, attendees will have the chance to get their pairs signed by their favorite wrestlers in Champs’ Times Square and Roosevelt Field Mall locations from 12-3PM ET on June 28 and 29. The talent appearing includes Neg1, Dark Order and Orange Cassidy.
According to Sole Retriever, the Reebok ‘Brodie’ Classic Leather features black suede and leather on the upper with purple accents on the heel and tongue honoring Lee's connection to The Dark Order.
The later collar is highlighted by AEW and The Dark Order's logo appears on the tongue. Inside the tongue features an inspiring quote from Lee with "Brodie" on the heel, completing the tribute. The Reebok ‘Brodie’ Classic Leather launches on July 1 for $90 at Champs Sports.
