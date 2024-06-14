Reebok's Most Popular Running Shoe Expands to Marathons & Trails
On Friday morning, Reebok announced the expansion of the FloatZig Running Shoe franchise. This is the brand's latest performance running innovation, combining its best-in-class Floatride Energy Foam with its iconic Zig Tech midsole shape for a springy, lightweight run.
New this season, Reebok will launch a carbon-fiber iteration, the FloatZig X1 and the FloatZig 1 Adventure, built for outdoor adventure, plus new colorways of the FloatZig 1 and FloatZig Symmetros.
"The introduction of Reebok's New Shape of Running, the FloatZig, was met with incredible success this past spring, igniting momentum as we expand the franchise further," says Todd Krinsky, Reebok President and CEO.
"Receiving praise from the run-community and landing on the feet of today's top celebrities, we've reinvigorated Reebok's place in running and we're excited to bring the FloatZig to even more runners with the introduction of the FloatZig X1 and FloatZig 1 Adventure," said Krinsky.
The Reebok FloatZig X1 ($200) is built for speed and designed for marathon racing and long-distance training.
The high-performance model features a full-length carbon fiber plate between dual-density foam layers, a deconstructed engineered mesh upper, and outsole materials optimized to be durable yet lightweight. The model offers runners a responsive energy efficient ride with premium stability for long runs.
Meanwhile, the Reebok FloatZig 1 Adventure ($150) is built for the trail runner to the ultralight hiker. The model offers added traction and durability and is designed for outdoor exploration.
A sticky rubber outsole with angled lugs provides added grip and control, and a no-debris plate base is built to tackle any terrain.
The FloatZig X1 and FloatZig 1 Adventure, plus seasonal colorways of the FloatZig 1 and FloatZig Symmetros will drop for sale on Reebok.com on June 28.
Also new this season, Reebok will expand FloatZig's global marketing platform, Running Hacks, an irreverent campaign designed to make running more fun for all, encouraging movement in a lighthearted tone. Athletes can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
