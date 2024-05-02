Interview: Justin Fields on Reebok, Offseason, and New Diet
It feels like Justin Fields has been at the center of daily NFL discourse for many years, but that is probably because he has been in the public eye since high school. Football fans have followed Fields from his days as a top recruit to the Pittsburgh Steelers and every pivotal step in between.
The past year has been especially eventful for the dual-threat quarterback. Fields signed with Reebok, changed teams, and transformed his diet. All of which reflect the natural maturation of a 25-year-old establishing himself in the league and the sneaker industry.
Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks recently spoke with Fields following a community event he hosted with Reebok and Champs Sports. The high school athletes and their families enjoyed an afternoon at the Pembroke Pines Champs Store, where Fields presented a $25,000 donation to the Falcons Touchdown Club and their athletics program on behalf of Reebok and the Justin Fields Foundation.
It has been almost one year since you signed with Reebok. How has it been working with the brand?
"It's been good, man. I've built a lot of great relationships and do multiple community service events like my youth camp, and passing out boots to the homeless. So, it's been really good. They've helped me out a lot and I'm glad to be in partnership with them.
Just the people they have over there are great. I have personal relationships with a lot of people over there, and I've gotten to talk to a lot of big names like Shaq and Allen Iverson. It's been a dream come true, for sure."
You recently hosted a community event in Miami. Could you tell us more about it?
"Yeah, we went there, and there were two high school football teams. We were able to interact with them. Champs and Reebok donated a $25,000 check to one of the schools. I got to do a Q&A, take pictures, hang out with them, so it was real cool. Any day I get to help the community out and impact people's lives, it's a blessing for me. I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in and blessed to have Reebok helping me."
What is the level of excitement like when you see Reebok packages get delivered to your door?
"I love it. It's almost like going to the store and getting whatever you want. But I'm always repping Reebok - everything from shoes to clothes to lifestyle to sports stuff. It's great just seeing that big box come, knowing you're going to have to make some more room in your closet for some new stuff."
Which Reebok sneakers are you wearing off the field this spring and summer?
"I can't just choose one, but the Reebok FloatZig 1. I actually just picked up walking and running earlier this offseason. They just feel really good when I walk and run. They feel so balanced and so comfortable. Overall, I've probably worn those the most."
Everyone knows you are working harder than ever this offseason with the move to Pittsburgh. Could you give us a glimpse of what your typical day of training looks like?
"I'll give you two things. Offseason: I usually wake up around 8:00, cook breakfast, then go throw at 9:30, then we lift at 11:00 (with a run in between some days). After we get done with the lift, we go to a sauna place right by my gym and do some contrast between the sauna and the cold tub. That was pretty much my routine for the whole offseason.
OTAs: We have 4-5 days. Today, I woke up at 6:45, got to the team facility at 7:15, hopped in the steam room; then we had meetings for about an hour and a half, then did some on-field stuff. The days are pretty short right now, but it's just getting ramped back up."
Do you have a specific diet you are adhering to at this time?
"Yeah, I kind of switched it up. I used to be a vegan and pescetarian, but I started implementing more meat in my diet. There is this guy at the gym I worked out at down in Florida, and when I tell you he's jacked... I had to ask him about his daily diet.
But in the offseason, it's usually the same stuff. I wake up and eat eggs and fruit. Then, after my workout, I have a protein shake with eight ounces of ground turkey, one cup of white rice. Then for dinner, I would cook salmon and a little side salad.
Finally, an hour and a half later, yogurt and granola for dessert. I'm the kind of guy who can eat the same thing every day, so I'm not switching it up too much. Since I've gotten to Pittsburgh, I have a chef who cooks my meals throughout the week, and she switches it up for me."
Further Reading: Odell Beckham Jr. had Allen Iverson's Reebok sneakers customized into football cleats.