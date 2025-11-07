Reggie Miller Goes Off in Tyrese Haliburton's PUMA Shoes

It is never wise to challenge a former professional athlete of any sport to showcase their skills. It is especially foolish to stoke the competitive spirit of NBA legend Reggie Miller.

The former Indiana Pacers guard was just as adept at trash talk as he was at sinking clutch shots and throwing fists on the hardwood. Don't let his age or lean frame fool you, Miller is still a walking bucket.

Miller recently shared a video of himself working out in the gym where he knocked down ten consecutive three-pointers (while talking trash) in a pair of Tyrese Haliburton's first signature PUMA basketball shoes. Check out the Instagram video below.

Miller Time

The two key takeaways from the video are: it's always Miller Time, and the Pacers icon is tacitly promoting the PUMA Hali 1. Of course, Miller played most of his career with Nike before he started trolling Michael Jordan by wearing Air Jordans when they played each other.

The move did not sit well with Nike, but it earned Jordan's respect and eventually led to a Jordan Brand sneaker deal for Miller.

Although Miller is synonymous with Jordan Brand, he regularly rocks different brands' basketball shoes during his workout videos shared on social media. But it's good to see Miller showing love to Haliburton's nascent signature line, which cannot be fully promoted because of his injury.

PUMA Hali 1 'Opal'

Haliburton debuted the PUMA Hali 1 in an unforgettable performance during Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He spent the summer marketing the shoe while recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in Game 7.

Eventually, the PUMA Hali 1 launched in the 'Opal' colorway on September 26, 2025. The 'Opal' colorway is slowly selling out, but fans should be able to find their size ($130 in adult and $110 in kid sizing) at either PUMA or Foot Locker.

The silhouette of the Hali 1 draws direct inspiration from the smoothness of Haliburton's playstyle. Designer Salehe Bembury's design language introduced unexpected lines, amplified PUMA Cat branding and Haliburton's signature logo on the tongue creating a visually dynamic shoe that stands out both on and off the court.

Tech Specs

Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 1 include a smooth, dynamic upper that sits atop a full-length NITROFOAM midsole for on-court power and cushioning.

The NITROFOAM cushioning is an advanced nitrogen-infused foam designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package . The TPU midfoot shank adds support and stability. Lastly, the PUMAGRIP high abrasion tread pattern for added traction, with a non-slip rubber compound.

Hopefully, this is not the last time we see Miller in Haliburton's signature sneakers. A sneaker collaboration between two Pacers legends would be iconic, so let's speak it into existence. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News