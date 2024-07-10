Sabrina Ionescu Had The Top-Selling Shoe On "Nike By You"
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Throughout last summer, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu set the sneaker world on fire with her first signature basketball shoe. The Nike Sabrina 1 was a revelation thanks to its fresh design and strong performance technology.
For basketball fans, Ionescu's first signature sneaker was not just a shoe, but a canvas for creativity. Nike's 'Nike By You' website allowed online shoppers to have fun by customizing Ionescu's debut hoop shoe in countless colorways.
Now that the 2023-24 fiscal year has ended, the results are in, and they spell success for Ionescu. The Nike Sabrina 1 was the top-selling sneaker on "Nike By You." This news was first reported by Nick DePaula of Boardroom.
Luckily for online shoppers, Ionescu's first and second signature sneaker are now available online. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways or design their own Nike Sabrina 1 on the Nike website.
There is no denying the popularity of Ionescu or her signature line. It was one thing to see MLB and NBA players rock her kicks, but the hype got out of hand when someone stole her game-worn shoes from a WNBA locker room.
So far this season, Ionescu is averaging roughly 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game. She was a top-ten vote-getter for the WNBA All-Star Game and will play for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Between those two marquee events and the Liberty pushing for a championship, it is guaranteed to be an exciting summer for Ionescu and her signature sneaker line. Meanwhile, there has been no shortage of other exciting sneaker news from around the WNBA.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is waiting to announce her historic signature sneaker deal with Nike. Plus, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is revitalizing Reebok. Additionally, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart continues to elevate Reebok with her signature sneaker line.
Make no mistake, there are plenty of exciting basketball shoes out there now. They just all belong to the women's hoopers. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
