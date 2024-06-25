Sabrina Ionescu's Second Nike Basketball Sneaker Is Out Now
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It has been a banner year for WNBA players in the sneaker industry, and the season is barely over a month old. While more players are rightfully getting signature lines, one player is in full command of the sneaker community.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu had the hottest hoop shoe on the market last season and looks to build on that success this year. Earlier today, Nike officially launched Ionescu's second signature sneaker.
Ionescu has worn the Nike Sabrina 2 during WNBA games this season and in highly entertaining viral marketing campaigns. Below is a detailed breakdown and shopping information for athletes and fans.
The Nike Sabrina 2 launched in the "Court Vision" colorway on June 25. Online shoppers can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes and $100 in kids' sizes on the Nike website.
The Nike Sabrina 2 features the brand's newest Cushlon foam alongside Air Zoom cushioning for extra pop on the court. The outsole contains a modified herringbone pattern with a sticky rubber compound that helps create distance from defenders.
Meanwhile, the "Court Vision" colorway is the first of many styles that will be released to the public. It features a Black Raspberry upper with Cave Purple overlays and Violet Frost detailing. Lastly, the insoles and outsoles have a dash of teal for extra flavor.
Ionescu's signature sneaker line is more popular than many (if not all) of her male counterparts on the Nike roster. Between the WNBA season and the Summer Olympics, the Nike Sabrina 2 is ready to take its place in sneaker history this year. It is sure to be another exciting season for Ionescu and the rest of the league.
The sneaker community can stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all of the most important footwear news from around the sports world.
News: Caitlin Clark wore $400 Nike sneakers in her rematch against Angel Reese.