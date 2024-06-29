Angel Reese Blows Kisses to Haters With New Reebok Sneakers
The 2024 WNBA regular season is still far from over, but the Rookie of the Year conversation has already begun. In fact, it's being dominated.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is currently leading a talented rookie class. Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. She is a significant reason for the surge in the league's popularity.
Unfortunately, part of that is backlash. Reese has drawn a lot of criticism from detractors due to her physical play style and unwavering self-confidence.
In her latest wave to the haters, Reese wore a player-exclusive colorway featuring a kiss design on the upper. Below is a social media showing Reese's Reebok sneakers from her game against the Las Vegas Aces.
Reese wore the Reebok Solution in an unreleased "Kiss" colorway. Throughout the season, the Sky forward has debuted several player-exclusive and custom colorways of her Reebok sneakers.
While we wait for Reese to get a signature line, she is wearing the Reebok Solution. The performance basketball shoe launched at a retail price of $80 but sold out on the brand's website - a testament to Reese's popularity.
Meanwhile, the "Kiss" colorway is the latest example of the exciting partnership between Reese and Reebok. The iconic brand built its reputation for its irreverent style, and they have found the perfect partner in Reese.
Reebok signed Reese to an NIL deal during her time with the LSU Tigers in 2023 and has since elevated her as a major face of the brand. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
