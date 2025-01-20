Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sneakers Support Children's Hospital
Every year, Nike teams up with the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children's Hospital on the Doernbecher Freestyle program.
Dating back to 2004, the program provides six Doernbecher patients the opportunity to create inspiring footwear designs that are auctioned and sold to benefit the hospital as a signature fundraiser.
The Doernbecher Freestyle 20 Collection features six silhouettes re-envisioned by Doernbecher patient designers, and WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's second signature sneaker made this year's list.
The Nike Sabrina 2 x Doernbecher Freestyle officially releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 25. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
Ionescu's second signature sneaker launched last summer and exceeded its high expectations. Ionescu raised a banner in Brooklyn and won a gold medal in Paris in the sneakers. Just as Ionescu has been a transformational player, she has been even more influential in the footwear industry.
This happy-go-lucky 'Doernbecher' colorway was created by a patient named Sophia. Her shoe is a friendly reminder of all the things that bring her comfort in life: flowers, smiley faces, and her favorite pickle stuffie.
More: Get all of your most important footwear news directly from Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.
The collar is lined with the same texture as Sophia's beloved fuzzy blanket. Bits of fragments appear around the Swoosh logo, which is an ode to the proverbial glass ceiling Ionescu continues to break through in the game of basketball.
Meanwhile, the embroidered S's on the back half of the shoe pays homage to the dream-weavers who continue to strive to do more. As a finishing touch, she added "Sophia" and "Strong" to the back heels, a phrase her community penned to encourage her can-do attitude.
In addition to looking sharp, this colorway features all of the same technology as every other Nike Sabrina 2. A forefoot Air Zoom unit gives a responsive pop and speed.
Meanwhile, the midsole has two types of Cushloan foam: a newer version for a plush feel that is encapsulated by a firmer Cushlon foam wrapped around it to provide stability.
Lastly, the dynamic internal midfoot containment system and a modified herringbone outsole pattern work in unison to keep the foot secure at all times on the court.
Since 2004, Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle Program has raised $40 million for OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.
This special partnership gives young patients the opportunity to work with Nike designers to create their own Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers. Their one-of-a-kind shoes are sold at retail—with every penny going to the children's hospital.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.