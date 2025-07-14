Sabrina Ionescu Headlines List of Participants for 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest
Count New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in for the WNBA three-point contest this week.
Ionescu confirmed to the New York Post's Madeline Kenney that she plans to compete in this year's three-point contest taking place on Friday as part of WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
Ionescu will be joined by Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron as the first two confirmed participants for the highly anticipated competition.
This will mark Ionescu's second appearance in a WNBA three-point contest. She last starred in the staple event in 2023, when she won after setting a WNBA and NBA single-round record with 37 points in the final round. The Liberty guard also famously went head-to-head against Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry in the NBA's three-point contest in 2024, losing to Curry by just three points.
This season, Ionescu is shooting a career-low 32.4% from three-point land, while Citron is shooting at a 36.3% clip.
There's ongoing buzz that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will participate in the WNBA three-point contest, too, which would be her first ever appearance in the annual event. Clark made waves for declining an invitation to the NBA's three-point contest earlier this year, as she reportedly "wants her first three-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer," per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The WNBA three-point contest is scheduled for Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, followed by the All-Star game Saturday night. Ionescu and Citron are both on Caitlin Clark's team for the game and will face Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's team in what's expected to be an equally fun and competitive affair.