NBA Fans React to Jalen Green's New Signature Adidas Logo
The expectations placed upon Jalen Green have always been high. Since the Houston Rockets selected Green with the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the shooting guard has proven he belongs on the court.
In addition to earning his spot in the Rockets' starting lineup, Green has solidified his immediate future with adidas. Green signed with adidas before his rookie season and just debuted his signature logo with the brand.
Before last night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Green sat down with the Rockets' social media team to share pictures and videos of his new signature logo on a player-exclusive colorway of the adidas Adizero 3.0.
Green proudly showed off his new logo, but the reactions have been mixed. Only three fans replied to the Rockets' social media post. The replies ranged from indifference to excitement to confusion. There seems to be confusion over Green's logo, which features his initials.
Meanwhile, Nick DePaula of Boardroom shared a picture of Green's new logo and got more replies. The top comment said, "That logo is not good at all lol. He deserves better." Another fan asked, "I am truly lost on the logo… what does it even say? I can’t make out any letters or numbers."
Conversely, some fans said, "Adidas is back!!!!" and "Clean." But the real question is, does this mean Green gets a signature sneaker?
At this time, there are no plans for Green to get a signature sneaker. Adidas just ended Trae Young's signature sneaker line after three installments, and there is no reporting indicating the launch of a replacement line anytime soon.
However, a signature logo on a player-exclusive colorway is the last step before a player gets their own basketball shoe. Plus, Green has already headlined multiple adidas marketing campaigns and is clearly a part of the brand's basketball plans for the future.
The NBA regular season has a long way left to go, so fans can expect more heat from Green and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.