Anthony Edwards Debuts 2nd Signature Adidas Sneaker in China
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has dominated the NBA and the footwear industry over the past two seasons. Edwards' debut hoop shoe with adidas was a smash hit.
For almost two full calendar years, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 dazzled fans in dozens of exciting colorways. While we hate to see Edwards' first signature sneaker go, his sophomore shoe looks capable of maintaining the hype.
Edwards is currently on the "adidas Believe That tour" in China. It comes as no surprise that the NBA All-Star has chosen to debut the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in front of one of the most passionate basketball fanbases on the globe.
On Sunday, Edwards headlined a massive fan event at Red Rock in Shanghai. The activation drew more than 2,000 mega fans. Even better, the special event featured the global unveiling of the adidas Basketball Anthony Edwards 2, revealed on stage by the "Ant Man" himself.
The event was a combination of basketball, music, street culture, and the unveiling of the next signature shoe came together in an immersive, high-energy celebration.
Currently, there is no official launch information for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. Adidas has not yet announced a release date, pricing, or tech specs for the highly anticipated basketball shoe.
Fans can expect adidas to announce the launch information soon. In the meantime, they can keep soaking in the incredible pictures and videos of Edwards touring China.
In addition to the mega fan fest, adidas and Edwards also hosted the MOJO Fest in Shanghai on Saturday. It was a cultural gathering celebrating collectibles, trading cards, fashion, and art.
The highlight of the day was the unveiling of the CLOT x Anthony Edwards 1 by Edison Chen, a Friends and Family exclusive colorway.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 is still available in several colorways for adults and kids on the adidas website as well as select retailers. Even better, some of the styles are starting to get discounted online.
