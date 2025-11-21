Save $80 on Nike Kobe 9 High "What The Kobe?" Sneakers at Foot Locker

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line is stronger than ever. The Nike Kobe line not only drops new basketball shoes monthly, but has also expanded into other footwear categories and sports.

Between all the drops and exciting news, it is easy for shoppers to miss big savings opportunities. It does not get much more important than seeing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro marked down significantly just before the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" made its highly anticipated return in May and sold out quickly. Not only has it been restocked, but it is also available at a 32% discount while supplies last.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" launched at a retail price of $250 in adult sizes, but is now available for $170 (32% off) at Foot Locker.

Online shoppers who check out the shoes on the Foot Locker website will notice the retailer is using pictures of the kids' shoes. But do not worry, as the Supplier SKU is the correct identifier for adult sizes (SKU #: FZ7335-101).

Whether this was a surprise or a mistake from Foot Locker, fans who have wanted this iconic pair of high-top Nike Kobe sneakers have a great chance at securing the kicks at a major discount. Below is everything you need to know about the details behind the eye-catching silhouette.

Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway. | Nike

The "What the Kobe?" colorway features a vibrant collage of design elements from previous Nike Kobe 9 colorways.

The silhouette sports "White, Reflective Silver, Chlorine Blue, and Black." Old-school fans will notice pieces from other colorways hidden throughout the shoe.

Even better, the hits of Reflective Silver on the Nike Swoosh logos and lacing system shine bright in the darkness. Kobe's signature and logo provide the finishing touches to the design.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway. | Nike

It has been ten years since Bryant unveiled the high-top version of his ninth signature sneaker, and the performance technology still stands the test of modern basketball.

Nike has barely made any performance tech upgrades. The shoe features a single-layer Flyknit upper that extends up the leg, adding tactile stimulation for the foot. Meanwhile, the new drop-in Nike React insole offers lightweight cushioning.

The carbon-fiber heel counter provides lateral stability during side-to-side movements. Lastly, the legendary traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.

History

Details on the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway. | Nike

In the heyday of Nike Basketball, the brand introduced the "What the" series for each of its signature athletes. The original version of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "What the Kobe?" was initially dropped in January 2015.

Unfortunately, due to mounting injuries, fans never got to see Bryant wear the Nike Kobe 9 High on court much during his final years with the Lakers. However, the shoe became a fan favorite because it was such a stark departure from the low-top sneakers Bryant ushered in earlier that decade.

The holiday shopping season will begin today for many people who want to secure these sneakers while supplies last. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

