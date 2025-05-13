The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "What the Kobe?" Returns Next Week
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have worked together to re-release Kobe Bryant's most popular retro basketball shoes in new and OG colorways. Some of the Los Angeles Lakers legend's most eye-catching kicks are returning just in time for Spring.
Initially released in January 2015, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "What the Kobe?" is making its official comeback as part of the "Protro" series.
That means minor performance tech upgrades while remaining true to the original. Below is a detailed look at official images and a breakdown of shopping information for next week's highly anticipated release.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro is dropping in the "What the Kobe?" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 21.
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" in adult ($240) and big kid ($140) sizing exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app and select boutiques.
These flashy hoop shoes will sell out quickly online, so many fans will have to pay above the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "What the Kobe?" colorway was originally designed as part of Nike's "What the" series of signature sneakers. This version was a vibrant collage of colorways from previous Nike Kobe 9 releases.
The product description says the silhouette features "White, Reflective Silver, Chlorine Blue, and Black." However, by looking closely, pieces from other colorways will become visible.
Even better, the hits of Reflective Silver on the Nike Swoosh logos and lacing system shine bright in the darkness. Kobe's signature and logo provide the finishing touches to the design.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro features modest performance tech upgrades. The Nike React midsole means more responsiveness on the court.
The already-legendary traction pattern foot has been adjusted with a new exterior grip. The Flyknit upper remains the same for a seamless, lightweight feel.
Of course, the most notable part of the shoe's design is the high ankle collar. Kobe drew inspiration for the high-tops from watching Manny Pacquiao's boxing in person. This was a strong departure from the low-top sneaker revolution Kobe helped usher in during the height of his career.
Unlike many recent releases from the Nike Kobe line, this drop will not include any additional laces or accessories. That is disheartening for athletes and fans paying a hefty price tag.
Nevertheless, it is exciting that one of the most exciting colorways in the entire Nike Kobe sneaker catalog is making a comeback. There should be more information on the number of units produced as we get closer to the official release day.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Kobe Bryant Sneakers News
Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of the Nike Kobe 9 EXT High "Vino" colorway.
Caitlin Clark Returns to Iowa in the Nike Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee" colorway.
Caitlin Clark wore her upcoming Nike Kobe sneakers at Indiana Fever Media Day.
Jalen Brunson unveiled the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "WTR" colorway.
Curveball: The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" release date has been delayed.