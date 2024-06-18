Scoot Henderson's New PUMA Sneakers Are Mismatched Masterpiece
Portland Trail Blazers forward Scoot Henderson's rookie season is in the books, and there was no shortage of highlights. As a teenager, Henderson made footwear history by becoming one of the elite few rookies in NBA history to step on the court in his own signature sneaker.
Throughout the season, PUMA Hoops dropped several fire colorways of the PUMA Scoot Zero - most of which paid homage to Henderson's family and style.
On Monday afternoon, PUMA officially unveiled the latest colorway of Henderson's signature sneaker line – Scoot Zeros "Pred." Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the exciting new hoop shoe.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros "Pred" colorway hits shelves globally on June 21. Athletes and fans can buy the shoes for $100 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app and at the PUMA NYC flagship.
The "Pred" colorway is a mismatched masterpiece boasting a striking combination of red, purple, and black accents with a metallic sheen, echoing Scoot's "Overly Determined to Dominate" mantra.
The sneaker is also packed with PUMA performance tech, including the high-rebound PROFOAM EVA for explosive gameplay and a reinforced Formstrip, along with a high abrasion tread with non-slip rubber compounds ensuring superior traction on the court.
This summer will feel like a long wait for Henderson's sophomore campaign (and second signature sneaker). But at least PUMA is keeping fans happy with a steady stream of new styles. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
