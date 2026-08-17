Scottie Pippen's Nike Air More Uptempo '96 Returns This Friday

The dynastic Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s changed the game in basketball and footwear. Understandably, Michael Jordan receives most of the credit. But Scottie Pippen was an integral role player on the Bulls and the Nike Basketball roster in the 1990s.

While the Nike Air More Uptempo '96 was not technically considered Pippen's signature basketball shoe, it is synonymous with the Hall of Famer. Now, the legendary sneakers are returning in an OG "Black White" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 21. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Even the most iconic basketball shoes from the 1990s have sat on shelves longer than expected lately, and that will likely be the case for this fan-favorite colorway. Savvy shoppers might even be able to find a deal on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

Fans loved the Nike Air More Uptempo for its "AIR" branding on the medial and lateral sidewalls. Plus, it had plenty of late-90s energy with Nike Swooshes and Nike Air branding. The "Black White" colorway accentuates the bold design.

The silhouette sports a black nubuck upper with white detailing on the piping. A sleek pair of black Nike Swooshes grace the heels instead of the "Air Uptempo" logos. White Nike branding pops off the black outsole to complete the old-school aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

While there are better performance models available, the Nike Air More Uptempo '96 is one of the few old-school shoes still capable of getting buckets. The visible Nike Air technology absorbs impact with every step on or off the court.

The pull tabs and elastic tongue straps work together to make the bulky shoe easier to get on and off. Meanwhile, the multi-directional traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the silhouette.

Scottie Pippen x Nike

The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway. | Nike

Pippen wore the Nike Air Uptempo '96 "Black White" colorway during the Bulls' 1996 NBA Championship run and their historic 72-10 season the following year. The "Black White" colorway has hit shelves in 1996, 2006, 2016, 2020, 2023, and 2026.

No matter how many years pass, Pippen and the rest of his superstar Bulls teammates continue to dominate the sneaker industry. The Nike Air More Uptempo '96 is just one of many Nike basketball shoes Pippen helped promote during his career.

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