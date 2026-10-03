Jimmy Butler Trade Market on Kalshi Higher Than Expected

The Jimmy Butler experiment with the Golden State Warriors has been anything but successful. With the NBA regular season quickly approaching, Kalshi’s NBA trade market lists Butler as one of the top trade candidates at a 56% price of being moved.

Butler’s price sits towards the top of the board and has risen over the last month, going from 22% to its current 56% price. Kalshi settles on whether Butler is traded by February 12, 2027. A $10 trade pays $7.32 in profit.

Will Jimmy Butler be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 56%

No 52%

Use the Kalshi promo code SI60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Warriors ready to move on?

Golden State may have to trade Butler in 2026-27. Butler joined Golden State after he was traded from the Miami Heat in the 2024-25 season. In 30 games with the Warriors in 2024-25, Butler posted 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

After the trade, Butler signed a two-year, $121 million extension through 2026-27.

In 2025-26, Butler started 38 games for Golden State before going down with a torn ACL. Before getting injured, he was averaging 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Golden State traded for Butler to form a Big 3 with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, the three have played less than 50 games with each other across two seasons.

Butler’s age and contract could also play a role in a potential trade. Butler is 37 years old and on an expiring contract. He will miss the start of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Golden State could use his expiring deal to trade for immediate production to surround Curry and give him the best chance to win during the latter part of his career at 38 years old. Curry is coming off a 43-game 2025-26 season where he put up 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

The Warriors tip off their regular season on October 21 and have until the February 11 NBA trade deadline to move Jimmy Butler.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.