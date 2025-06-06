Nike Drops Scottie Pippen's Retro Sneakers in Chicago Bulls Colors
The 2025 NBA Finals is underway, and Nike is celebrating the basketball festivities by bringing back one of its most iconic sneakers from the 1990s.
This week, the Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 returned in a Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway. Although it is not part of Scottie Pippen's signature line, the six-time NBA Champion was the face of the shoe for some time.
While the Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 enjoys unwavering popularity and has been embraced by each new generation of basketball fans, this release has flown under the radar for many sneakerheads.
Luckily, the Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 "Bulls" colorway is still in stock online for $170 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett Sports. Fans should act fast, as these retro kicks do not come around very often in Bulls colors.
The "Bulls" colorway features a white upper complemented by a black toe guard that wraps around the heels. Meanwhile, the Nike Swoosh logos pop off the shoe in University Red.
The Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 features a clean look despite drawing inspiration from rugged hiking-boots of the era. Although it is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, its technology is good enough for everyday wear.
The Max Air unit delivers lightweight cushioning and impact absorption. A Phylon foam midsole provides flexible, lightweight cushioning for a smooth ride. This classic style offers versatility for old-school basketball fans hitting the streets this summer.
Pippen enjoyed a long and successful NBA career which landed him in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was just as influential in the footwear industry, and continues to be remembered for all of his legendary kicks.
Every time one of Pippen's retro sneakers gets re-released, it gives basketball fans another reason to go back and watch highlights from those incredible Bulls teams (and pick up a new pair of shoes).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
