SGA's Converse SHAI 001 'Echo' Drops This Week
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On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New York Knicks in a highly anticipated primetime matchup on NBC. NBA fans could expect Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to stand out in his new camo-covered Converse sneakers.
Last week, Gilgeous-Alexander debuted the Converse SHAI 001 'Echo' colorway. Much to the delight of fans, Converse officially announced a release date this morning. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the stealthy sneakers.
Shopping Information
The Converse SHAI 001 'Echo' will launch globally at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 2. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Converse.com, the Nike SNKRS app, and at select retailers.
One of our few complaints about Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe has been the limited supply not meeting the high demand. Fans who miss the drop can try their luck at buying the 'Echo' colorway on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Colorway Inspiration
As Converse pointed out in its press release, the 'Echo' colorway is the silhouette's first all‑over print. The Converse SHAI 001 has dropped in several monochromatic colorways, featuring minimal designs. Arriving this spring in camo, the colorway is named after Gilgeous‑Alexander's dog and draws from a pattern that has long been part of his off‑court style.
Per the product description, the earthy shoes feature two tones of "Camo" print. Meanwhile, the iconic Converse Chevron logo and Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo provide the finishing touches to the shoes.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Converse SHAI 001 include a radial traction pattern on the outsole that delivers multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air provides responsive energy return, and an over-lasted midsole helps ensure low, connected stability.
Like every other colorway of the Converse SHAI 001, the 'Echo' colorway is engineered for performance and expression, on and off the court. Although, none do a better job of standing out with a sneaky design.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander x Converse
After starting his NBA career with Nike, Gilgeous-Alexander switched to Converse in July 2020. In April 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a multi-year contract extension with Converse. The contract not only included a signature sneaker line but also made him the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.
With the NBA regular season hitting its final stretch, fans can expect more exciting sneaker drops from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr