Paolo Banchero, Payton Pritchard on Foot Locker's "Hoops Lives Here" Campaign

On Tuesday morning, Foot Locker unveiled "Hoops Lives Here," a new year-round basketball brand platform and campaign that reinforces the retailer's position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture.

Built to celebrate the deep connection between the game and everyday life, the campaign celebrates how basketball isn't just played on the court — it lives in everyday moments, and it lives at Foot Locker. At the center of the campaign is a 30-second spot featuring NBA and WNBA stars Payton Pritchard (Converse), Paolo Banchero (Jordan Brand), Chet Holmgren (Nike) , and Jewell Loyd (Nike).

"Hoops Lives Here" will roll out as a year-round platform across NBA broadcasts, social platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, and Snapchat. Plus, there will be e-commerce, digital out-of-home, and in-store experiences. The campaign will also feature athlete-led storytelling and limited-time gift-with-purchase moments in key markets nationwide, while supplies last.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Banchero and Pritchard about their role in the campaign, favorite Foot Locker memories, and current sneaker rotation.

NBA and WNBA stars unveil Foot Locker's "Hoops Lives Here." | Foot Locker

How excited were you when Foot Locker wanted you to co-star in its "Hoops Lives Here" campaign?

Banchero: "I was excited from the start because the concept really stood out to me. It captures the connection between the game and everyday life in a way that feels both fun and authentic. Being part of a campaign that celebrates how the game shows up in our daily moments, both on and off the court, is incredibly exciting - especially in partnership with Foot Locker."

Pritchard: "Foot Locker has always been an integral part of basketball culture, so being included in the 'Hoops Lives Here' campaign felt both natural and exciting. The concept behind the campaign resonated with me because it reflects how I approach the game - basketball isn't just something that happens on the court; it's part of your everyday routine and mindset."

Foot Locker unveils "Hoops Lives Here." | Foot Locker

How does basketball culture extend beyond the court into your everyday life?

Banchero: "Basketball is rooted into every aspect of my life. It shows up in how I dress, how I play, what I'm tapped into day to day. Even during the off-season, I'm still mentally in the game. That's what makes this campaign hit home. The idea of "Hoops Lives Here" is that basketball doesn't stop when you leave the court."

Pritchard: "Basketball culture shows up in everything I do - from training and watching film to what I wear and how I carry myself. Even when I'm not in the gym, I'm thinking about the game in some way. That's why "Hoops Lives Here" resonated with me; it captures the idea that basketball isn't something you switch on and off; it's a constant part of you."

What is your fondest memory of shopping at Foot Locker as a kid?

Banchero: "Probably going in and trying to choose between a couple of pairs I had my eye on. I'd go back and forth, take my time, and ask for opinions from Stripers before I decided because it was important to me."

Pritchard: "Growing up, going into the store and seeing all the different sneakers in one place was a big part of the experience. You'd go in with a specific style in mind, but after taking in the sneaker wall and talking to the Foot Locker Stripers, you'd end up exploring everything. It was part of the Foot Locker experience."

Payton Pritchard switched from Nike to Converse. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

If you walked into Foot Locker today, what shoes would you buy?

Banchero: "I'm always going with Jordan Brand. Sneakers that can transition easily and still feel fresh wherever I'm at. Foot Locker carries so many styles, so whether it's sneakers to play in or to kick it back with friends, you're going to find it there."

Pritchard: "Right now, I'd probably go with the Chuck Taylor Throwback. I wore them in the Foot Locker spot - the Lo with shorts - and it's probably my favorite off-court Converse right now. It looks like the original Chuck, but the fit is even better."

Last April, you moved in the NIKE Inc. family from Nike to Converse. How has Converse been as a partner?

Pritchard: "Joining the Converse family last year marked the beginning of an exciting partnership. Converse has always been a legacy brand in basketball and continues to push the game forward, giving athletes like myself the opportunity to express themselves on and off the court through its iconic silhouettes."

Paolo Banchero wears the Air Jordan 40. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

You wore countless Air Jordan 40 PEs this year. Which was your favorite colorway?

Banchero: "There were a lot of great ones this year, but the pair that stood out most to me was my Seattle Rotary PEs on the Air Jordan 40. They're inspired by the EYBL team I grew up playing for, and this is my third year creating them. The Jordan team elevates the design every year. The design felt personal, and it authentically represented me from the colors to the details."

If you played in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

Banchero: "I'm wearing the Air Jordan 40, no question. I want something that performs at the highest level, with the latest innovation, while still looking right for the moment. If the universe is the stage, you have to show up in the right pair, and these stand out. They really feel like the Air Jordan of the future."

Pritchard: "Honestly? The Chuck Taylor. That shoe has been in big moments since the beginning of basketball - feels right to wear it when the stakes are that high."